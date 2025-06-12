Sioux Falls Three-Run Ninth Upends RailCats

June 12, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) - The Gary SouthShore RailCats saw a late lead slip away Thursday night, falling 5-4 to the Sioux Falls Canaries at the Steel Yard.

Leading 4-2 entering the ninth, the RailCats couldn't hold off a Canaries rally. Josh Rehwaldt made the score 3-2 with the RailCats up one with his two-run homer in the third - his ninth of the year. Then in the ninth, Calvin Estrada put Sioux Falls in front with a two-run single making the score 5-4.

Rehwaldt finished 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, while Jordan Barth added three hits and Jabari Henry reached base three times with an RBI.

Baron Radcliff gave Gary an early lead with a three-run homer in the first, and Jake Allgeyer added an RBI single in the fourth. Elvis Peralta notched a hit and scored a run, but the RailCats' offense managed just six hits and was held scoreless after the fourth.

Starter Chris Erwin turned in five strong innings, allowing two runs and striking out four. Relievers Jonothan Martinez, Cody Reed, and Jacob Coats kept Sioux Falls quiet until the ninth, when Nate Alexander gave up three runs and took the loss (1-4).

Sioux Falls starter Seth Miller allowed four runs over four innings, but five relievers combined for five scoreless frames. Christian Cosby earned the win, and Cole LaLonde notched his first save.

The RailCats were swept in the three game series against the Canaries, and fell to 8-22 on the season.

They return home June 13 for their third homestand of the season, featuring Rock N' Roll Night, Educator Appreciation Day, and a Father's Day Hat Giveaway. Tickets are available at Tixr.com/RailCats or by calling 219-882-2255.







American Association Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.