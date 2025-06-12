Goldeyes Power Past Dogs on Murphy's Historic Night

June 12, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Max Murphy of the Winnipeg Goldeyes at bat

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier) Max Murphy of the Winnipeg Goldeyes at bat(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier)

ROSEMONT, IL - Max Murphy clubbed his 93rd and 94th home runs in a Winnipeg Goldeyes uniform Wednesday evening, surpassing franchise legend Reggie Abercrombie to become the team's all-time home run leader.

Winnipeg (13-16) secured the series win with an 11-2 victory over the Chicago Dogs (14-16) at Impact Field.

The Goldeyes opened the scoring in the top of the second inning when Matthew Warkentin launched a solo home run to give Winnipeg a 1-0 lead. Murphy followed in the fourth with his record-breaking blast to double the lead. Later in the inning, Andy Armstrong hit a three-run homer to make it 5-0.

Chicago cut the deficit to 5-2 in the bottom of the fourth, but Murphy struck again in the top of the fifth with his second home run of the game - a two-run shot that pushed the Goldeyes' lead back to 7-2. Keshawn Lynch added a two-run single later in the inning to make it 9-2.

In the sixth, Warkentin delivered an RBI single to score Ramón Bramasco, and in the seventh, Bramasco added a ground-rule double that brought Armstrong home to cap the scoring at 11-2.

On the mound, Landen Bourassa (W, 3-3) earned the win with seven strong innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out five. Tasker Strobel worked a scoreless eighth, and Derrick Cherry pitched a perfect ninth to close out the game.

John Baker (3-2) took the loss for Chicago, surrendering seven runs over 4.1 innings. The Dogs used four pitchers out of the bullpen to finish the game.

The series wraps up Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CDT with the Goldeyes looking for their first sweep of the season. Rookie right-hander Zan Rose (1-1, 5.40 ERA) will make his third start of the year, while the Dogs counter with Jack Nedrow (0-0, 0.00 ERA), who will be making his professional debut.

Fans can join me, Trevor Curl, with all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:00 p.m. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes will return home to Blue Cross Park Tuesday, June 17 to host the Sioux Falls Canaries.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.