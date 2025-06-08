Sunday's Game vs. Kansas City Suspended Due to Rain

June 8, 2025 - American Association (AA)

WINNIPEG, MB - Sunday afternoon's American Association game between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Kansas City Monarchs at Blue Cross Park has been suspended due to rain. The Monarchs held a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third inning when play was halted.

The game will be resumed and completed at a date to be announced.

Fans holding tickets for Sunday's game may exchange them for tickets of equal value to any remaining 2025 Goldeyes home game. Exchanges can be made in person at the Blue Cross Park Ticket Office.

The Goldeyes are off Monday before travelling to Rosemont, Illinois to begin a three-game series against the Chicago Dogs on Tuesday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CDT. Right-hander Jesse Galindo (1-1, 3.90 ERA) is expected to start for Winnipeg. Chicago's starting pitcher is yet to be announced.

Radio coverage of Tuesday's game begins at 6:00 p.m. on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca. All Goldeyes games are also streamed free at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home Tuesday, June 17 to open a three-game series against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

