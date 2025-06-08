RedHawks Transfer Closer Alex DuBord to Mexican League's Toros de Tijuana

FARGO - All-time RedHawks saves leader Alex DuBord is heading to Mexico after Fargo-Moorhead transferred his contract to the Toros de Tijuana on Saturday.

Including the playoffs, DuBord has appeared in 164 games for Fargo-Moorhead since joining the team in 2021. He is 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA and 231 strikeouts.

The Fargo South alum has 11 saves in 11 opportunities this season and has not allowed a run. Going back to the 2024 season, DuBord has not allowed a run in his last 17 appearances for the RedHawks.

Last season, the Fargo native passed Steve Montgomery to claim the top spot on the team's career saves list with his 48th save for the RedHawks. DuBord now has 64 saves in total, 17 clear atop the record book.

A go-to, pivotal arm, DuBord has been critical in multiple RedHawks playoff runs, including a three-inning shutdown performance in Game 5 of the 2022 Miles Wolff Cup Finals to clinch the RedHawks' first AAPB title.







