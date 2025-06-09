RedHawks Acquire Parker Stroh from Lincoln

June 9, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - A familiar face will make his RedHawks return on Monday after Fargo-Moorhead traded for catcher Parker Stroh from the Lincoln Saltdogs in exchange for a player to be named later.

The Grand Forks, North Dakota, native played 16 games for the RedHawks in 2024, hitting .222 with four RBIs.

So far in 2025, Stroh has appeared in 12 games for the Saltdogs, hitting .143 with a double and one RBI.







American Association Stories from June 9, 2025

RedHawks Acquire Parker Stroh from Lincoln - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.