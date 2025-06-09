Saltdogs Take Series and Give Jodie Milestone Win

June 9, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln, Nebraska - Monday night at Haymarket Park, the Lincoln Saltdogs defeated the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 4-2, claiming the series after taking three out of four games from their American Association West Division foes. In addition to Lincoln winning its second straight series, plus second straight home series, Manager Brett Jodie earned his 200th win as the skipper of the Saltdogs.

Lincoln (12-16) scored four runs off eight hits and committed no errors. Fargo-Moorhead (15-13) plated two runs with seven hits and had no errors, in a game that lasted two hours and twenty-eight minutes, in front of 2,748 fans.

The Saltdogs got on the board in the bottom of the third inning. Facing RedHawks starter Kolby Kiser, Lincoln's Ronaldo Espinosa drew a lead off walk. Then, Danny Bautista, Jr. singled, to put runners at first and third. The next batter, Brody Fahr, hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Espinosa, to put Lincoln ahead, 1-0.

Lincoln extended the lead in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, Drew DeVine singled. Then, Neyfy Castillo hit a Kiser 3-1 pitch over the wall in left for a two-run home run, to make it a 3-0 Saltdogs advantage. The home run by Castillo was his third of the season, and all three came in the series with the RedHawks.

The Saltdogs added another run in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Kyle Battle singled, starting a string of three consecutive Lincoln hits. Clint Coulter singled, then Yusniel Diaz brought home Battle with a base hit, to make it a 4-0 Saltdogs lead.

Fargo-Moorhead got on the board in the top of the sixth. Facing Lincoln reliever Dylan Beck, the RedHawks' Lamar Sparks was hit by a pitch, with one out. Then, Dillon Thomas singled. The next batter, Juan Fernandez singled, to load the bases. Then, Robert Perez, Jr. dropped a single down the right field line, scoring Sparks and Thomas, to make it a 4-2 game.

The score remained that way going into the top of the ninth. Lincoln's Dutch Landis came out of the bullpen to close out the game. After giving up a leadoff infield single to Alec Olund, Landis got Peter Brookshaw to fly out to left field. Then, Landis got Alexfri Planez to swing at the first pitch and hit a ground ball to Drew DeVine at shortstop, who started a 6-4-3 ground out double-play to end the game.

Lincoln starter Jhon Vargas (1-0), who signed earlier in the day with the Saltdogs, was spectacular in his debut, pitching 5.0 innings, giving up one hit, striking out four, walked one and retired the last ten batters he faced. Dylan Beck pitched 1.0 inning, giving up two runs off three hits and struck out one. Franny Cobos pitched 1.0 inning, gave up one hit and struck out one. Connor Langrell pitched 1.0 inning, giving up one hit and struck out two. Dutch Landis (4) earned the save, pitching 1.0 inning, giving up one hit.

Fargo-Moorhead starter Kolby Kiser (0-1) took the loss, pitching 4.1 innings, giving up four runs off six hits, struck out three and walked four. Alberto Guerrero pitched 1.2 innings, yielding two hits and struck out three. Kyle Johnston pitched 1.0 inning, giving up one hit and struck out two. Jake Dykhoff pitched 1.0 inning and struck out two.

Offensively for the Saltdogs, Brody Fahr was 1-for-3 with an RBI sacrifice fly. Yusniel Diaz was 1-for-3 and drove in one run. Neyfy Castillo was 1-for-4 with a two-run home run.

For the RedHawks, Juan Fernandez was 2-for-4. Robert Perez, Jr. was 1-for-4 and had two RBI's.

Fargo-Moorhead will begin a series at the Kansas City Monarchs, Tuesday night.

Lincoln has a short turnaround, as they begin a three-game series against the Milwaukee Milkmen, at Haymarket Park, Tuesday morning. First pitch will be 11:05 a.m. LHP Greg Loukinen (1-3, 4.56 ERA) will pitch for the Saltdogs. LHP Matt Walker (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his season debut for the Milkmen. The game will be broadcast via live video stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

Tuesday's game is "Triple Play Tuesday" sponsored by Celerion. Fans may donate 3 containers of no glass, peanut butter and or jelly for the Peoples City Mission and receive a free GA ticket. Also, it's the "Fun in the Sun Day Game" with an 11:05 a.m. start time, plus its "Taco Tuesday", at Haymarket Park.







