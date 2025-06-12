Canaries Rally Late to Complete Sweep of RailCats

Gary, IN - Calvin Estrada's two-run single in the top of the ninth lifted the Sioux Falls Canaries to a 5-4 comeback win over the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Thursday, securing a three-game series sweep.

After falling behind 3-0 in the first on a RailCats homerun, the Canaries cut into the deficit in the third when Jabari Henry drew a two-out walk and Josh Rehwaldt followed with a two-run blast. Gary SouthShore tacked on another run in the fourth to make it 4-2.

Sioux Falls started the ninth with three straight singles from Scott Combs, Drey Dirksen and Trevor Achenbach. Henry delivered a one-out RBI single but the potential tying run was thrown out at the plate. Down to their final out, the Birds took their first lead on Estrada's two-run single.

Cole Lalonde slammed the door in the bottom half, striking out two to earn his first save. Jordan Barth went 3-4 to lead the Canaries offensively.

Sioux Falls (16-15) has now won seven of the past nine games and will open a three-game series at Kane County Friday at 6:30pm.







