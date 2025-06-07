Zimmermann, Hart Homer as Birds Win Third in a Row

June 7, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Peter Zimmermann and Mike Hart each homered and Tanner Brown struck out eight as the Canaries topped Kane County 5-2 on Saturday.

The Cougars opened the scoring with a two-out RBI double in the first inning but Zimmermann drilled a two-run shot in the second and Sioux Falls wouldn't trail after that.

Kane County tied the game with an RBI single in the top of the fifth before the Birds took the lead for good in the bottom half. Jabari Henry tripled with two outs and scored on a base hit from Josh Rehwaldt.

Hart smacked a solo homerun with one out in the seventh inning and Calvin Estrada followed with a sacrifice fly.

Brown scattered six hits over six innings to earn his second win while Kody Dalen, Will Levine and Christian Cosby each tossed a scoreless inning of relief. The Canaries are now 13-14 and will look to sweep the series Sunday afternoon at 4:05pm.







American Association Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.