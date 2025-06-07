RailCats Take Care of Milkmen, 7-2

(Franklin, WI) After a blowout loss on Friday the Gary SouthShore RailCats were back at Franklin Field for the second game of the three-game weekend series. Andres Diaz faced off against Eric Chalus making his first professional start.

Elvis Peralta doubled in the first at-bat of the game and the RailCats were off to the races. Jairus Richards extended his on-base streak to 22 consecutive with an RBI single into center. Richards would swipe two bases into third base and Andres Noriega drove him in with a ground ball. Joe Suozzi became the third run for Gary when LG singled to right field.

Andres Diaz earned his first win of the season by going five scoreless innings, he pitched in the sixth and Erik Ostberg singled and following him was former big-leaguer Jefry Marte and Marte belted a two-run homer to cut the 'Cats lead to one.

In the eighth the RailCats scored two runs to build up their lead, Suozzi hit a sacrifice fly and Baron Radcliff hit a hard grounder into right. Gary tallied two more runs in the ninth this time Peralta singled to left and Peralta would steal second and third and an error brought him in.

The RailCats bounced back and captured the win 7-2. Setting up a rubber match tomorrow, Deyni Olivero will face Jhordany Mezquita for the fate of the series. First pitch scheduled at 1:00 from Franklin Field. Broadcast of the game is available at AABaseball.TV, Mixlr and WE.FM 95.9.

The Gary SouthShore RailCats will be back at home on June 10th for their third homestand of the season, hosting the Sioux Falls Canaries and the Winnipeg Goldeyes. The RailCats have Rock N' Roll Night, Educator Appreciation Day, and Father's Day Hat Giveaway on Sunday. Get your tickets on Tixr.Com/RailCats or call at 219-882-2255.







