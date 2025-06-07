Day's Grand Slam Powers X's to Win

June 7, 2025 - American Association (AA)

OCONOMOWOC, WI- The Sioux City Explorers (16-11) erupted late behind Josh Day's grand slam to knock off the Lake Country DockHounds (14-11) in a 6-3 win at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park. In a battle between two playoff-caliber clubs, Sioux City's clutch hitting and Austin Drury's (2-0) strong start proved to be the difference.

Manager Steve Montgomery changed the lineup heading into the game. Montgomery moved shortstop Josh Day into the lead-off spot and center fielder Austin Davis to the nine-hole. Day rewarded his manager on the second pitch of the game when he threw a screaming liner into the gap in right-center field for a double. Two pitches later, Henry George knocked him in with a single to right field. The X's held a 1-0 lead two batters into the game.

The DockHounds threatened for the first time after Austin Drury walked Demetrius Sims on a controversial call to load the bases with one out. The lefty struck out the next two batters to end the inning.

Lake Country tied the game in the fourth on Brian Rey's RBI single. Drury would not allow a run for the remainder of his outing. Drury's counterpart on the mound and former San Diego Padre Jacob Nix (1-1) settled in after allowing a first-inning run. When he retired the side in the fifth, the righty had sent ten consecutive Explorers back to the dugout.

Nix dominated through six, striking out 11 and allowing one earned run. He recorded two outs with the seventh; Nix loaded the bases and didn't get to finish what he started. Lake Country brought in Will Sandy to work through the jam, but he hit Davis with his first pitch of the outing, forcing in a run and giving Sioux City the lead 2-1. The lineup turned over for the X's, and Josh Day crushed a no-doubt grand slam over the left field wall to break the game open.

Pitching with a 6-2 lead, Drury was successful in his seventh inning. The former North Florida Osprey threw well over 100 pitches and struck out nine batters, earning the win. Ben Madison came on to pitch the eighth and walked three of the first four batters he faced. That was it for Madison as Felix Cepeda replaced him, with the sacks full, attempting to get five outs and win the game.

Sims punched a single into center, scoring one run, and Nick Northcut's sacrifice fly brought home another, bringing the tying run to the plate for the DockHounds. Cepeda struck out Hayden Dunhurst to end the inning, protecting Sioux City's lead.

The X's stood pat on the 6-3 lead heading into the last of the ninth. Cepeda returned to the mound and retired the side without a problem. The X's got back in the win column and evened up the series.

The Explorers will wrap up the road swing with the final game of the three-game series with Lake Country Sunday afternoon June 8. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. from Wisconsin Brewing Company Ballpark. The game can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM and the video stream will air on aabaseball.tv. Ticket packages for the 2025 season are on sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10-, 15-, and 25-game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers' social media channels and the club's website, xsbaseball.com, for all our news and updates.

