Six-Run Sixth Sinks Explorers

June 6, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







OCONOMOWOC, WI- The Lake Country DockHounds (14-10) used a six-run sixth inning to pull away from the Sioux City Explorers (15-11) and secure a 7-2 win on Friday night at Wisconsin Brewing Company Ballpark. Despite strong early pitching from both sides, the DockHounds' late surge proved too much for Sioux City to overcome.

Pitching ruled the first stage of the game. Aaron Hill started the scoring for the DockHounds, clubbing a solo home run off of Kyle Marman(2-3) in the bottom of the second to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Lake Country's starter, Kelvan Pilot (1-2), ran into a bit of trouble in the top of the fourth inning. With two outs, the righty walked both Luis Toribio and Torin Montgomery. The 31-year-old dug deep and punched out a white-hot Josh Day to end the frame.

Through five innings, both arms settled into a groove. Marman racked up seven strikeouts, and Pilot surrendered just three total hits.

The DockHounds office sparked in the sixth inning when Luke Roskam's double placed runners at second and third with no outs. Marman struck out Hill, but Brian Rey's sinking liner found a hole in left field and delivered a run, doubling Lake Country's lead. Sioux City Manager Steve Montgomery lifted Marman in favor of Chase Jessee with two outs and the bases loaded to face Luis Aviles Jr, pinch-hitting for Eddy Pelc. Down 0-2, he fisted an inside pitch into right field over the head of Nick Shumpert and down for a hit. Two runs, both charged to Marman, scored on the single, and the DockHounds doubled their lead again.

That turned the lineup over, and the next batter, Dante Stuart, sent one back up the middle for a base hit, extending the Lake Country advantage by two more runs. The inning wasn't over from there. Jessee hit a batter to reload the bases and then walked in another run. That'd be it for the lefty, as Nate Gercken replaced Jessee. Once again, an Explorers reliever came in with the base loaded. The X's longest-tenured player retired the only batter he faced in the frame. A struggling Sioux City offense headed into the seventh inning trailing 7-0.

The Explorers finally scratched a run across a run as the new pitcher Bryce Bonnin plunked Torin Montgomery and Josh Day. D'Shawn Knowles blooped a double down the left field line, driving in Montgomery.

The next batter, Kurtis Byrne, sent a humpback liner out to the right-center field, and Stuart made an off-balance catch, which allowed Day to come home from third on a sacrifice fly to make it 7-2. Neither team scored the rest of the way. The X's lost their second straight and the third in the last four games.

The Explorers face Lake Country in game two of a three game series Saturday night June 7 with the first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. from Wisconsin Brewing Company Ballpark.

