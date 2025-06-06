Saltdogs' Offensive Gets Explosive on Fireworks Friday

June 6, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs hit four home runs and ran their season-long winning streak to three games in a 7-4 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Friday night at Haymarket Park. Brody Fahr, Kyle Battle, Neyfy Castillo and Drew DeVine all homered in the Saltdogs victory.

Lincoln (10-15) scored seven runs off nine hits with no errors. Fargo-Moorhead (14-11) plated four runs with nine hits and committed one error, in a game that lasted two hours and 47 minutes in front of a Haymarket Park season high 6,138 fans.

The RedHawks started the scoring in the top of the first. Facing Lincoln starter Johnny Blake, Brendon Dadson double with one out. Two batters later, Dillon Thomas singled, scoring Dadson, to put Fargo-Moorhead in front, 1-0.

With one out in the bottom of the first, Lincoln's offense came alive. Facing RedHawks starter Orlando Rodriguez, Brody Fahr hit his first home run of the season, to right field, to tie the game at 1-1. The very next batter, Kyle Battle, hit the very next pitch from Rodriguez out of the park to put Lincoln ahead, 2-1.

The Saltdogs extended the lead in the bottom of the second. With one out, Neyfy Castillo hit a Rodriguez 1-1 pitch deep over the fence, and berm in leftfield, to give Lincoln a 3-1 lead.

Fargo-Moorhead cut the Lincoln lead in half in the top of the third. With one out, Juan Fernandez singled. Then, Brendon Dadson drew a walk. Two batters later, Dillon Thomas singled, scoring Fernandez, to make the score, 3-2.

Lincoln got the run back in the bottom of the third. Brody Fahr led off the inning with a single. Then, an errant pickoff throw, to first, advanced Fahr all the way over to third base. Two batters later, Yusniel Diaz singled, scoring Fahr, to put Lincoln ahead, 4-2.

The RedHawks cut Lincoln's lead, to one, once again, this time in the top of the fifth. With one out Brendon Dadson singled. Robert Perez, Jr. drew a walk, then, Dillon Thomas singled, to load the bases. Two batters later, Alexfri Planez singled, scoring Dadson, to make it a 4-3 score.

Once again, the Saltdogs responded. Brody Fahr led off the bottom of the fifth with a walk, then stole second. A Kyle Battle fly ball to right, advanced Fahr to third. Then, Clint Coulter hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Fahr, to make it a 5-3, Lincoln lead.

Fargo-Moorhead's biggest threat came in the top of the eighth inning. Facing Lincoln reliever Connor Langrell, with one out, Alexfri Planez singled. Then, Peter Brookshaw drew a walk and Miguel Ojeda, Jr. did the same, to load the bases. The next batter, Aiden Byrne hit a bouncing ball to shortstop, where Drew DeVine threw to second, forcing out Ojeda, Jr., however Byrne beat out the relay throw to first and Planez scored, to make it 5-4. However, Langrell got Juan Fernandez to fly out to left for the final out of the inning.

Lincoln extended the lead for good in the bottom of the eighth. Facing RedHawks reliever Kyle Johnston, Jack Dragum singled with one out. The next batter, Drew DeVine, hit a Johnston 1-0 pitch out of the park to left for a two-run home run, putting Lincoln ahead, 7-4.

In the bottom of the ninth, Dutch Landis came in to close out the game. He struck out Brendon Dadson, got Robert Perez, Jr. to ground out to second, then struck out Dillon Thomas, looking, to secure the Saltdogs victory.

Lincoln starter Johnny Blake (1-0) earned the win. He pitched 5.0 innings, giving up three runs off with hits, struck out six and walked three. Dylan Beck pitched a clean sixth inning. Franny Cobos pitched 1.0 inning, striking out one. Connor Langrell pitched 1.0 inning, giving up one run off one hit and walked two. Dutch Landis earned the save (3). He pitched 1.0 inning and struck out two.

Fargo-Moorhead starter Orlando Rodriguez (1-1) took the loss. He pitched 5.2 innings, giving up five runs, four earned, off seven hits, struck out six and walked three. Kyle Johnston pitched 1.1 innings, giving up two runs off two hits and walked one. Alberto Guerrero pitched 0.2 innings and struck out one.

Offensively for Lincoln, Brody Fahr was 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base, and three runs scored. Kyle Battle was 1-for-4 with a solo homerun, his team-leading, sixth. Clint Coulter was 0-for-4 and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Yusniel Diaz was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Jack Dragum was 2-for-4. Drew DeVine went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a two-run home run. Neyfy Castillo was 1-for-3 with his first home run of the season.

For the RedHawks, Brendon Dadson was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Dillon Thomas was 3-for-5 and drove in two runs. Alexfri Planez was 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI, and a run scored. Aidan Byrne was 0-for-4 and drove in a run on a fielder's choice.

Game two of the four-game series is Saturday night. RHP Nate Blain (2-2, 4.84 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. LHP Tyler Jandron (1-0, 1.56 ERA) will be on the mound for Fargo-Moorhead. First pitch will be 6:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and stream online at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

Saturday night's game is "Auto Night" sponsored by Midwest Towing & Lincoln Auto Care Alliance. There will be a car show in the afternoon from 11a.m. to 3 p.m., plus fans can purchase $4 Tall Boys.







American Association Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.