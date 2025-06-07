Saltdogs Run Winning Streak to Four Straight

June 7, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska- The Lincoln Saltdogs scored multiple runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings and went on to defeat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 10-1, Saturday night at Haymarket Park. Nate Blain pitched six scoreless innings, and for the second straight night, Drew DeVine and Neyfy Castillo homered, leading Lincoln to its season-high fourth straight victory.

Lincoln (11-15) scored ten runs off ten hits and committed one error. Fargo-Moorhead (14-12) had one run off six hits and committed two errors, in a game that lasted two hours and forty-two minutes, in front of 3,680 fans, Saturday night, at Haymarket Park.

The scoring began in the bottom of the third inning. Jack Dragum led off the inning with a walk against RedHawks starter Tyler Jandron. The next batter, Drew DeVine, doubled, to put runners at second and third. Neyfy Castillo drew a walk. Then, Rolando Espinosa singled, scoring Dragum, to put Lincoln ahead, 1-0. The next batter, Danny Bautista, Jr., singled, scoring DeVine and Castillo, to make it a 3-0, Lincoln lead.

In the third inning, Lincoln duplicated the previous inning's scoring. With one out, Jack Dragum singled. Then, Drew DeVine hit a Jandron 2-0 pitch over the wall in left-center field for a two-run home run, putting Lincoln ahead, 5-0. Two batters later, Rolando Espinosa drew a walk, then stole second base. Fargo-Moorhead went to the bullpen and brought in Brenton Thiels to pitch. The next batter, Danny Bautista, Jr. singled, scoring Espinosa, to make it a 6-0 Saltdogs advantage.

Lincoln's big inning came in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Yusniel Diaz was hit by a pitch. The RedHawks went to the bullpen and brought in Alberto Guerrero, to pitch. The next batter, Jack Dragum, drew a walk. Then, Drew DeVine did the same, loading the bases. Neyfy Castillo stepped up to the plate next and hit a Guerrero 2-0 pitch over the berm in left field for a grand-slam home run, putting Lincoln ahead, 10-0.

Fargo-Moorhead got on the board in the top of the seventh. Facing Lincoln reliever Gaylon Viney, Colten Davis singled, with one out. Then Aiden Byrne did the same. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third. Then, Juan Fernandez reached on a throwing error from short. On the play, Davis scored, to make it 10-1.

In the top of the ninth, Lincoln's Jacob Roberts walked Peter Brookshaw to begin the inning. Then, Roberts struck out Jake Dykhoff; got Aiden Byrne to pop out to second; and induced a ground ball to third off the bat of Juan Fernandez, to end the game.

Lincoln starter Nate Blain (3-2) earned the win. He pitched 6.0 innings, giving up no runs off four hits, struck out three and walked three. Gaylon Viney pitched 2.0 innings, yielding one run off two hits, and struck out one. Jacob Roberts pitched 1.0 inning, struck out one and walked one.

Fargo-Moorhead's Tyler Jandron (1-1) took the loss. He pitched 2.2 innings, giving up six runs off five hits, struck out five and walked four. Brenton Thiels pitched 0.2 innings, giving up one run off one hit, struck out one and walked one. Alberto Guerrero pitched 0.2 innings, yielding three runs off one hit. Colten Davis pitched 2.0 innings, giving up no runs off two hits and struck out five. Parker Harm pitched 1.0 inning, struck out two and walked one. Jake Dykhoff pitched 1.0 inning and gave up one hit.

Offensively for Lincoln, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 2-for-5 with three RBI's. Jack Dragum went 2-for-3. Drew DeVine was 3-for-4 with a two-run home run. Neyfy Castillo was 1-for-4 with a grand-slam home run. Rolando Espinosa was 1-for-3 and drove in one run.

For the RedHawks, Juan Fernandez went 0-for-5 but drove in one run. Alec Olund was 2-for-4, as was Aiden Byrne.

Game three of the four-game series is Sunday afternoon at Haymarket Park. First pitch is 1:05 p.m. RHP Dylan Castaneda (0-0, 3.12 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. Fargo-Moorhead will throw RHP Kyle Crigger (3-1 with a 2.36 ERA). The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and stream online at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

Sunday's game is "Family Funday Sunday". Fans may receive one (1) Upper Reserved seating game ticket, one (1) Fairbury Brand hotdog, one (1) bag of chips & one (1) Pepsi fountain soda for only $17. Fans can upgrade to lower reserved seating for $3 more. Also, it's "Signature Sunday" with pregame player autographs from 12:05-12:35 sponsored by Wild Dutchman Sunflower Seeds. In addition, Sunday is "Guaranteed Win Day". If the Saltdogs don't win Sunday's game, fans may exchange their ticket at the box office for a FREE ticket of equal or lesser value to the Monday, June 9th home game.







American Association Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.