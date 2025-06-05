RailCats Split Two Games with Lake Country

June 5, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Oconomowoc, WI) The Gary SouthShore RailCats and the Lake Country DockHounds started their series on Tuesday at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park. Game one featured Deyni Olivero going up against Brett Conine.

In the top of the second inning, Baron Radcliff and Andres Noriega went back-to-back to give the 'Cats a 2-0 lead. Ray Zuberer III scored a run on a sacrifice fly and Daunte Stuart launched a home run to tie the game at two.

Lake Country took the lead 3-2 with a passed ball that allowed Luke Roskam to come in from third. In the away half of the seventh, Jake Allgeyer laid down a bunt and the throw at third sailed into left field to tie the game again.

In the bottom of the seventh is when the game was postponed to Wednesday to set up a altered doubleheader. In the bottom of the eighth and two runners on, Stuart dropped a single into right and the DockHounds won game one 4-3.

Game two had two right-handers, Peyton Long and Chris Jefferson on the rubber. It was once again the second inning where Gary found some runs. Noriega homered again with a no-doubter into left field, and with the bases loaded Elvis Peralta singled and two runs came home and the 'Cats led 3-0.

Ryan Hernandez dug into the box and with two strikes Hernandez launched his first home run of the 2025 season. Zuberer's sacrifice fly and Luis Aviles RBI single and the game was tied again.

After nine consecutive zeros being traded back and forth, game two headed into the ninth tied at three. With two outs, bases loaded, Peralta had two strikes on him when he crushed an automatic double into right center and Gary jumped to a 5-3 lead. A wild pitch brought in a third run.

Nate Alexander had no troubles in the ninth putting down the DockHounds in order and the RailCats split the day, the game two final was 6-3.

The rubber match is set for tomorrow at 6:35 from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park and Spencer Adams will face Luke Hansel. The game will be streamed on AABaseball.TV, MIXLR, and WE.FM 95.9.

The Gary SouthShore RailCats will be back at home on June 10th for their third homestand of the season, hosting the Sioux Falls Canaries and the Winnipeg Goldeyes. The RailCats have Rock N' Roll Night, Educator Appreciation Day, and Father's Day Hat Giveaway on Sunday. Get your tickets on Tixr.Com/RailCats or call at 219-882-2255.







