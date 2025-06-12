Cougars Snag Series Win against Railroaders in 5-2 Victory

GENEVA, Ill. - The epic clash between the Kane County Cougars and Cleburne Railroaders came to a close Thursday night at Northwestern Medicine Field seeing the Cougars win their fourth straight series played at home.

The ace, Konnor Ash (3-2) had it working for the Cougars (14-16) for seven innings, allowing just two earned runs on four hits, while mowing down six Railroaders (18-13). Ash's 50 strikeouts on the year currently have him in first place for strikeouts in the American Association by two strikeouts.

Behind Konnor Ash, the Cougars got to Railroader starter Derek Craft (3-1) in the third inning. The Cougars had to manufacture their first run by Galli Cribbs Jr. bunting over Robby Martin Jr., followed by Trendon Craig skying a ball into center field to score Martin giving the Cougars a 1-0 lead. In the fourth inning, after Cleburne took the lead briefly 2-1, Kane County hit paydirt again when Armond Upshaw doubled down the right field line. Nick Dalesandro then grounded a ball through the legs of Craft that ended up in center field, scoring Upshaw and tying the score 2-2. Claudio Finol would then get in on the action with a single of his own, bringing in Dalesandro and gave the Cougars a 3-2 lead.

After extending the lead to 5-2, all eyes were on the Cougars bullpen in the eighth and ninth innings to hold down the Railroaders hot bats. Logan Nissen did just that in the eighth. After giving up a single to lead off the inning, Nissen slammed the door shut forcing a flyout and a double play to keep the Cougar lead intact.

Then, in the ninth inning, Jake Gozzo took the bump and struck out Jake Sermo and Kyle Martin; two bats that provided five RBI for the Railroaders last night. Gozzo would end the game by forcing Aaron Altherr to fly out to center, retiring Cleburne in three straight batters and securing his first save of the year. More importantly than that, it secured the series win for the Cougars against the number one team in the East division.

The Cougars will continue their homestand with a series against the Sioux Falls Canaries starting tomorrow night, Friday June 13th, at 6:30 PM. The Cougars will have the return of right-handed pitcher Westin Muir (2-2, 3.15) facing off against Sioux Falls lefty Tanner Brown (2-2, 3.60). There will be postgame Fireworks tomorrow night.







