Cleburne Comes Back to Win 15-9 Slugfest

June 11, 2025 - American Association (AA)

GENEVA, Ill. - The Cougars had an 8-1 lead at one point in the game, but the Railroaders score 14 straight runs to even up the series Wednesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field

The Cougars (13-16) once again saw a big inning in the fifth scoring six runs and taking an 8-1 lead. However, the Railroaders didn't stay behind for long. In the sixth inning, Cleburne was able to string together six runs including a grand slam by Cooper Weiss to put the Railroaders down 8-7.

After Taylor Broadway (2-0) neutralized the Cougars for the next two innings, the Railroader bats struck again in the seventh. Jake Stevenson (0-3) entered the game and gave up two runs quickly to give the Railroaders the lead 9-7. It didn't stop there though as later in the inning the bases would be loaded once again. Jose Sermo picked up his first hit of the season in a big way with the second grand slam of the game and gave the Railroaders a 14-8 lead.

The final nail in the coffin would come in the top of the ninth inning off an Andres Sosa sacrifice fly, to set up the final score for the game of 15-9.

The series will come to a close, and the tie broken tomorrow night. The Railroaders will have righty Derek Craft squaring off against the Cougars ace, righty Konnor Ash.







