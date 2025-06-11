DockHounds Edge Explorers 1-0

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Lake Country DockHounds (15-13) edged out the Sioux City Explorers (18-12) in a 1-0 pitcher's duel at Lewis and Clark Park on Wednesday night. Brian Rey's RBI single in the fifth inning proved to be the difference as both teams battled through dominant performances on the mound.

The pitching ruled the day over the first few innings. Peniel Otaño (0-2) kept the DockHounds off balance through the first four frames as Luke Hansel (4-1) did the same against the Explorers.

Sioux City blinked first. Demetrius Sims was issued a free pass by Otaño to start the top of the fifth. Sims would move to third on a perfect hit and run by Daunte Stewart putting runners at the corners. Brian Rey rifled a ball to right field to score Sims for what would end up being the only run of the game.

The Explorers were lost at the plate, picking up just five hits throughout the entire game. Just like the majority of this season, when the offense fell short, the pitching made up for it. Nate Gercken came in in relief of Otaño in the sixth and fired two scoreless frames. Jeremy Goins relieved him and recorded two outs in the eighth but couldn't finish the frame, and Jaren Jackson was called upon with the bases loaded and two outs to stop the threat. The lefty did just that, striking out Ray Zuberer III to retire the side and keep the game within reach.

In the ninth, Austin Davis and Josh Day both walked, representing the tying and go-ahead runs. Henry George attempted to sacrifice bunt the runners into scoring position, but he popped it straight up, and it came to rest in the mitt of third baseman Luis Aviles Jr. Manager Steve Montgomery caught the DockHounds off guard by calling a double steal to keep the pressure on Lake Country. Eric Torres wasn't phased. The lefty was shaky to start the inning but struck out both Torin Montgomery and Abdiel Layer to end the game and even the series.

The Explorers and DockHounds play the final game of the three game series on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. at Lewis and Clark Park with the gates opening at 6:00 p.m.

