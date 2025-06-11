Jhailyn Ortiz Moves on to Mexican League

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - One of the Kansas City Monarchs' hardest hitters is moving on to the Mexican League.

First baseman and outfielder Jhailyn Ortiz has had his contract transferred to Acereros de Monclova, the Monarchs announced Wednesday.

Ortiz, 26, was in his second season with Kansas City in 2025. The right-handed hitter blasted three home runs and four doubles in 22 games with the Monarchs.

The Dominican Republic native finished his time in Kansas City on a hot streak, hitting .318 with two homers and eight runs scored over his final 10 games.

"With how instrumental Jhailyn has been over the last two years, as a player and a person, it's really gratifying, for him and for us as an organization." Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "We're very excited that Jhailyn is getting this opportunity."

Ortiz is the fourth 2025 Monarch to have his contract transferred to another organization, and the first to leave for the Mexican League. The other three left for affiliated organizations, including Matt Higgins (Phillies), Josh Bortka (Twins) and Peyton Holt (Reds).

"We're very excited for the players getting these opportunities, and we hope that it continues," Calfapietra said. "They're helping us win baseball games while they're here, and we as an organization are working very hard to help them better themselves in the game of baseball."

The Monarchs (19-8) hold the best record in the 12-team American Association. They continue a six- game homestand this week, with Jurassic Ballpark Night scheduled for Saturday, June 14 at 6:35 p.m. Fans can find tickets at MonarchsBaseball.com.







