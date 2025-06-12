Give Your Dad DockHounds Baseball for Father's Day

This Father's Day, skip the ties, socks, and grill tools-and give Dad something he'll really love: a ticket to America's pastime with the Lake Country DockHounds!

While the team is on the road this weekend, that just means Dad gets to kick back and relax-before heading out for a big week of DockHounds baseball June 17-22 at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

Whether your dad is a die-hard fan, a casual viewer, or just enjoys time with the family, there's something for everyone coming up at the ballpark:

Ã¢Å¡Â¾ Help A Hound: June 17-19 vs. Lincoln Saltdogs

- Start the week by doing some good. During this series, the DockHounds are raising funds and awareness for Heroes for Heroes of Wisconsin-a local organization helping veterans and first responders transition back into civilian life. Bring Dad and be part of a game that gives back.

- Bark in the Park Night (June 17 & 18): Dogs get in FREE!

- Dog goodie bag giveaway thanks to Pet Supplies Plus

- Tacos for $2 each, $8 margaritas, and more!

Help A Hound Game Tickets

Rivalry Weekend: June 20-22 vs. Milwaukee Milkmen

It's the battle for bragging rights! Dad won't want to miss this high-energy weekend as the DockHounds take on their cross-town rivals in a series packed with action, noise, and local pride.

- MLB Hall of Famer, ROLLIE FINGERS will be in attendance (June 20)

- Mystery Foam Finger and Foam Mustache Giveaway, Courtesy of Stamas Dentistry (June 20)

- Pregame Party with Live Music from SARAH TEALE BAND (June 21)

- Dockside Market: It's part farmer's market, part art fair, 100% LOCAL (June 22)

- Postgame Autographs on the field thanks to Craig Berns Salon Spa (June 22)

So instead of another gift that sits on the shelf, give your dad a night to remember. Tickets are available now-surprise him this Sunday with the promise of baseball, beer, and unforgettable memories.







