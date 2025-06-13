DockHounds Win in 11 Innings

June 13, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release









Lake Country DockHounds infielder Aaron Hill

(Lake Country DockHounds) Lake Country DockHounds infielder Aaron Hill(Lake Country DockHounds)

Sioux City, Iowa - Five runs with two outs paved the way to a series win for the Lake Country DockHounds in 11 innings 5-3 over the Sioux City Explorers Thursday night.

The Explorers tied the game in the tenth inning on the first pitch. Two walks on nine total pitches put the DockHounds' backs against the wall. With the winning run at third and one out, Eric Torres replicated Wednesday's heroics with a critical strikeout before a pop out sent the game to the eleventh inning.

A failed sacrifice bunt left Nick Northcut at third with two outs. Brian Rey in a full count singled into right field to regain the lead. After a full count walk by Luke Roskam, Ray Zuberer III singled left-on-left in his first at-bat of the night for an insurance run. That was all Jake Cantleberry needed to strike out two and record his first save in nearly three years.

Kelvan Pilot turned in another strong start, pitching 5.2 innings and surrendering just one run and walk while striking out seven. JT Moeller, Will Sandy, Trey Riley, Robert Gsellman, Torres and Cantleberry covered the next 5.1 while allowing just one earned run.

Lake Country improved to 11-0 when the offense scores four or more runs, albeit utilizing six extra outs Thursday. The big difference was hitting with two outs; six DockHounds recorded a hit with two outs and a runner in scoring position. Ryan Hernandez doubled in Brian Rey in the fourth inning before Aaron Hill & Demetrius Sims singled that frame, and Hayden Dunhurst got the DockHounds back in front with a single in the tenth.

The DockHounds travel north to face the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks for three games beginning Friday with Jacob Nix on the mound.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.