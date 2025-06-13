Lake Country Wins Extra Inning Thriller

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Lake Country DockHounds (16-13) outlasted the Sioux City Explorers (18-13) in an 11-inning thriller, earning a 5-3 win to split the six-game series. Brian Rey delivered the game-winning hit for Lake Country, while Jake Cantleberry slammed the door with a dominant 11th to hand the X's their first extra-inning loss of the season.

This was the last of six straight games between the DockHounds and X's, and Lake Country needed a win to tie the season series. The X's seemed to be clicking immediately with Henry George and Zac Vooletich each recording first-inning hits. Lake Country's starter Kelvan Pilot plunked Torin Montgomery to load the bases, but D'Shawn Knowles grounded out to first to end the threat.

Pilot and Sioux City starter Kyle Marman kept both offenses in check through the first three. Kyle Marman retired the side in order over the first stage of the game but ran into trouble in the fourth. With a runner at second and just one out, the righty out of Florida Atlantic surrendered a double to Ryan Hernandez, scoring Brian Rey for the game's first run. Later in the same inning, Demetrius Sims sent a seeing-eye single back up the middle into center field, pushing the lead to 2-0.

In his previous start, Pilot chucked six shutout innings and extended that streak to 11-straight scoreless frames. George doubled off the wall in the sixth inning, knocking in Luis Toribio to cut the lead in half.

Still down one, heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Explorers needed a hero, and Nick Shumpert answered the call. The X's second baseman blasted one over the wall in left-center field, knotting the game at two and sending Lewis and Clark Park into a frenzy.

Marman came out for the eighth, retired one batter and allowed a single to another and manager Steve Montgomery removed his ace and brought in his fireman, Chase Jessee. The lefty out of Malone University induced a double play to end the inning, preserving the tie game.

Neither team could scratch anything across for the rest of regulation, so the contest headed into extra innings. Heading into the game both teams were undefeated in extra frames, the X's 3-0 and the DockHounds 2-0. Ray Zuberer III pinch ran for Ryan Hernandez in the top of the tenth. Felix Cepeda (3-1) retired the first two batters in the tenth and had to face Hayden Dunhurst with the game on the line. The former National Champion with Ole Miss was 0-for-15 came to the plate and blooped a single to left, and Lake Country took the lead again. Cepeda retired the side, but the damage was done and the X's had work to do.

Austin Davis pinch ran for Luis Toribio at second base and stole third on the first pitch of the frame, stealing the bag easily and coming home on Dunhurst errant throw, tying the game. The X's had their best chance to win, with runners at second and third with just one out, but Kurtis Byrne struck out and Montgomery popped out to end the inning.

Nick Northcut started the inning at second and moved down to third on Stuart's ground ball to shortstop. Brian Rey was the hero last night for Lake Country, knocking in the only run of the game in the 1-0 victory. He came through and punched Cepeda's payoff pitch into right field and the DockHounds took the lead for good. Cantleberry retired the side in order in the 11th, striking out Abdiel Layer and Shumpert to end the game.

With the win, Lake Country moves to just a game back of Cleburne for the East Division standings while Sioux City stays three back of the Kansas Monarchs in the West.

