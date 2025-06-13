Monarchs Blast Past Milkmen

June 13, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release









Kansas City Monarchs' Ross Adolph on game night

(Kansas City Monarchs) Kansas City Monarchs' Ross Adolph on game night(Kansas City Monarchs)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs' ability to respond to adversity has been brilliant all season. The Monarchs dispatched the Milwaukee Milkmen, 12-3, at Legends Field. Kansas City improved to 8-1 following a loss this season.

"This team's pretty unfazed. We know who we are, we know what we can do," Adolph said. "Even after a loss, I think we're even more determined to come out and win."

Adolph put on his best performance of the season. The returning outfielder delivered three doubles as part of a 3-for-5 performance.

Adolph spanked an RBI two-bagger off the Home Run Patio wall to make it 4-0 Kansas City in the third inning.

"I was focused on not trying to do too much, stay within myself," Adolph said. "I wanted to drive the ball the other way and do what needs to be done."

His best play of the night came defensively. Former Monarch Myker Adolfo demolished a towering line drive to the center field wall. Adolph hustled back and made an over-the-shoulder catch, potentially robbing the Milwaukee slugger (13-18) of a home run.

"I was trying to stay within myself, be an athlete out there," Adolph said. "I trusted my instincts." It put Josh Hendrickson in a position to thrive in his sixth start. The Monarchs' (21-9) arm hurled six innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts.

Hendrickson (3-1) posted six complete innings for his third time in four starts.

The Monarchs' bats were stellar throughout. Kansas City crushed six doubles and a home run, a 423- foot blast by Robbie Glendinning in the sixth inning.

Monarchs right-hander Rane Pfeifer finished off the performance with a scoreless ninth inning in his professional debut.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs clash for Jurassic Ballpark night at Legends Field on Saturday night. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm, tickets are available at monarchsbaseball.com.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.