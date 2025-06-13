Birds Rally Past Cougars for Fourth Consecutive Victory

June 13, 2025 - American Association (AA)

eneva, IL - The Sioux Falls Canaries rallied to top Kane County 7-4 on Friday, stretching their winning streak to a season-high four games.

Kane County jumped ahead in the fourth inning with a two-out, two-run double. Sioux Falls responded with three runs in the top of the sixth. Jordan Barth delivered an RBI single before Scott Combs tied the game with a sacrifice fly and Trevor Achenbach added an RBI base hit to give the Birds a 3-2 lead.

The Cougars tied the game with a run in the sixth and retook the lead in the seventh with an RBI single.

But the Canaries struck again in the eighth. Jabari Henry put Sioux Falls in front for good with a two-out, two-run double and he came around to score on an RBI single from Josh Rehwaldt. Combs added insurance with an RBI single in the ninth.

Barth, Combs, Achenbach and Rehwaldt each finished with two hits for the Canaries, who have now won eight of their last ten games. Tanner Brown struckout six over six innings and Brady Stover tossed a scoreless ninth to earn his sixth save.

Sioux Falls improves to 17-15 and will look to clinch the three-game series Saturday at 6:30pm.







