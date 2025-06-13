Sioux Falls Steals Game One with 8th Inning Comeback

GENEVA, Ill. - In a back-and-forth affair, the Kane County Cougars dropped Game 1 to the Sioux Falls Canaries Friday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The Cougars (14-17) struck first in the 4th inning when Nick Dalesandro doubled and CJ Valdez was hit by a pitch. Thomas Jones then delivered a double of his own, scoring both Dalesandro and Valdez and giving the Cougars a 2-0 lead.

However, two innings later in the 6th, the Canaries (17-15) would answer with three runs of their own to claim the lead. Calvin Estrada roped a double into right center field, and was singled in two batters later by Jordan Barth to cut the lead to 2-1. After Vin Timpanelli balked to set up runners at second and third, Scott Combs tied the game 2-2 with a sacrifice fly. Finally, Trevor Achenbach singled into the outfield, bringing in Barth and gave the Canaries a 3-2 lead.

Despite finding themselves in a hole, the Cougars clawed back into the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. After Claudio Finol and Armond Upshaw both reached on singles, Dalesandro put a sacrifice bunt down that saw Finol score all the way from second base on a close play at home, knotting the game back up at three.

Kane County found themselves a brief lead once again off of former Cougar Ryan Richardson (2-1) when Marcus Chiu shot a single down the left field line, driving in Trendon Craig and reclaiming the lead for the Cougars 4-3. It would be short lived though. The next inning, the Canaries found themselves with runners on first and second and two outs in the inning. Jabari Henry then floated a ball off of Casey Crosby (0-1) into right centerfield that caught the strong wind and fell to the grass. Both runners scored, and the Canaries took the lead back 5-4. One batter later, Josh Rehwaldt drove in Jabari Henry with a single and extended the lead to 6-4

In the ninth inning, the Canaries would put the final nail in the coffin with an RBI single by Combs that brought around Peter Zimmerman, giving Sioux Falls a 7-4 lead. They'd bring in their closer Brady Stover to knock off the Cougars 1,2,3 in the bottom of the ninth, and secure game one of the series.

