College Baseball Games at La Moderna Field in 2025

December 5, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







Cleburne, TX - College Baseball is coming to the home of the Cleburne Railroaders! La Moderna Field is scheduled to host six college games in early 2025, with Abilene Christian, Houston Christian, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Tarleton State, and Washington State slated to play in Cleburne.

The action includes games on Feb. 18 (Houston Christian vs. Tarleton State), Feb. 26 (Oklahoma State vs. Abilene Christian), and a four-game series between Washington State and Iowa from Feb. 27 through March 2. Oklahoma State is the alma mater of Railroaders manager Pete Incaviglia.

Tickets are on sale now. For ticket pricing and more information, visit RailroaderBaseball.com.

The full schedule is below (home teams listed second):

Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Houston Christian vs. Tarleton State - 6:30 pm

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Oklahoma State vs. Abilene Christian - 6:30 pm

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Washington State vs. Iowa - 2 pm

Friday, February 28, 2025 Washington State vs. Iowa - 2 pm

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Washington State vs. Iowa - 2 pm

Sunday, March 2, 2025 Washington State vs. Iowa - 11 am

The Cleburne Railroaders are gearing up for the 2025 season. All Aboard for 2025! The journey starts here--get your tickets early and be part of the action!

Ticket information, including season ticket packages and group outing options, are available now by contacting the front office at (817) 945-8705.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from December 5, 2024

College Baseball Games at La Moderna Field in 2025 - Cleburne Railroaders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.