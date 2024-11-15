All-Star Pitcher Highlights 3 Returning Players for Roaders

November 15, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







The anticipation for the 2025 season continues to grow for the Cleburne Railroaders as Manager Pete Incaviglia begins to fill out his roster. In just the past few days, three Railroaders have put pen to paper and signed for the upcoming season who are familiar faces to La Moderna Field.

2024 American Association All-Star Pitcher Kristian Scott was a top priority for Pitching Coach Brooks Carey to return after the huge contribution the right-hander brought out of the bullpen.

Scott finished the historic season with a 6-3 record, 2.57 ERA, and 34 strikeouts.

Luckily for Cleburne, the feeling was mutual for Scott to run it back.

"It was a no doubter for me," said Scott. "There's nowhere else I'd play for in the American Association because I'm under a staff that have accomplished so much in baseball."

The chemistry and camaraderie in the clubhouse was another major reason why Scott loved the idea of coming back. Those factors contributed to an East Division Championship and a 60-win season for Cleburne, the most in franchise history.

The one flaw to the Railroaders season was the early playoff exit where many believed they had what it took to win a Miles Wolff Cup. However, Scott doesn't consider the first round loss or another all-star appearance as a reason to return, his two goals for 2025 are simple. Stay healthy and win a championship.

"I train to be able to help a team win a championship," said Scott. "If being an all-star is a byproduct of that, then so be it."

Carey's push for his 2024 bullpen began earlier this week when the team re-signed pitcher Theo McDowell.

The righty's 3.46 ERA doesn't represent how dominant McDowell was on the mound with his unhittable slider. In 29 appearances, McDowell struck out 56 batters and only gave up 25 hits. On the hitting side, a very late addition to last year's squad will have an opportunity to showcase his talents for a full season in OF Jesus Lujano.

Lujano spent the first half of the season with the Chicago Dogs before being picked up off waivers by the Railroaders in early July. The 25-year-old from Caracas, Venezuela made an instant impact in Cleburne's lineup and finished with the second-highest batting average on the team.

In 39 games, Lujano racked up 49 hits, two home runs and 23 RBI. Along with his impressive fielding ability in left or center field, Lujano could be a standout name in 2025.

