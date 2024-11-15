Field of Dreams Foundation Accepting Funding Requests for 2025
November 15, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release
WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation is accepting funding requests from registered children's charities in Manitoba, beginning Friday, November 15 through Monday, December 16 for monies generated during the 2024 American Association season.
Funds raised during the 2024 season are available to registered children's charities within Manitoba. All requests must be submitted online via the application below, and should include the nature of the organization, the specific amount being requested, and the intended use of funds.
Since its inception in 1995, the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation has raised and distributed more than $3 million to children's charities in Manitoba. Revenue sources include the Field of Dreams Foundation annual golf tournament, fan donations, the Fillmore Riley LLP Ks for Kids program, the Sonia's Stand Radar Pitching Booth, memorabilia auctions, and the sale of 50/50 tickets during home games at Blue Cross Park.
Applications may be submitted by visiting goldey.es/47ts6d4 or scanning the QR Code below.
The Goldeyes will open the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.
For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.
