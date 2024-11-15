Social House Entertainment & True North Sports and Entertainment Present: Phase Fest & Tacos & Tequila- Sioux Falls 2025

November 15, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Social House Entertainment & True North Sports and Entertainment proudly announce the return of the iconic pop-punk festival, Not Just A "Phase" Fest, at The Birdcage, home of the Sioux Falls Canaries. This thrilling event is scheduled for Friday, June 13th, 2025, promising an unforgettable musical journey back to the golden days of the '90s and 2000s emo scene.

Headlining the festival are industry giants Taking Back Sunday joined by an impressive lineup of pop-punk icons including Hoobastank, Plain White T's, Hawthorne Heights, The Ataris and MORE to be announced! Date: Friday, June 13th, 2025

Location: The Birdcage, home of the Sioux Falls Canaries

1001 N W Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Limited Early Bird Tickets are available now at notjustaphasefestSIOUXFALLS.com, with a range of options from GA entry to VIP access and premium group packages Attendees must be 21 years or older to enter and can look forward to an array of attractions coming back to Sioux Falls, including:

Craft Food & Retail Vendors

Beer, Cocktail, and Wine Bars

Throwback Video Game Lounge

Outdoor Game Experiences

Art Installations, Photo Ops, and more!

About Social House Entertainment

Social House Entertainment is a full-scale event production company born out of Kansas City. We specialize in producing large scale music festivals in unique outdoor venues, specialized community events, food and beer festivals and many other types of events of all sizes. We are passionate about elevating live event experiences all around the country.

Social House Entertainment is also accepting applications for food and retail vendors.

Interested parties can contact info@SocialHouseEntertainment.com for more information.

Stay updated and join the excitement on social media: Instagram: @notjustaphasefestSIOUXFALLS || Facebook: @notjustaphasefestSIOUXFALLS

Get ready to relive the glory days of emo with your crew at The Birdcage for year 2 of Not Just A "Phase" Fest.

A day of nostalgia, music, and fun mEMOries awaits!

