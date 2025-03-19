Cleburne Railroaders to Host Charros de Jalisco in Charro Rail Exhibition

CLEBURNE, TX - The Cleburne Railroaders are set to host an international baseball showcase as they take on the Charros de Jalisco in the Charro Rail Exhibition, a two-game series at La Moderna Field on April 15 & 16. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 PM each night.

This highly anticipated matchup brings together two baseball cultures in an exciting Texas vs. Mexico showdown, with both teams led by Texas Rangers alumni. Railroaders manager Pete Incaviglia, a Rangers legend known for his power-hitting days, will square off against Charros manager Benji Gil, a former Rangers infielder and World Baseball Classic champion.

"This is more than just an exhibition--it's a chance to showcase great baseball and bring an exciting atmosphere to La Moderna Field," said Railroaders General Manager Kay Goodell. "Hosting a team as prestigious as the Charros de Jalisco is an incredible opportunity for our fans, our city, and our organization."

The Charros de Jalisco are a professional baseball team based in Zapopan, Jalisco, that competes in both the Mexican League (LMB) and the Mexican Pacific League (LMP). The Cleburne Railroaders are a professional baseball team based in Cleburne, Texas, that plays in the American Association of Professional Baseball, an official Partner League of Major League Baseball.

Tickets and Additional Information

Tickets for the Charro Rail Exhibition are available now at railroadersbaseball.com. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early for this one-of-a-kind international baseball experience, featuring great baseball and an atmosphere unlike any other.

