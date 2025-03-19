Saltdogs Sign Three More Arms

March 19, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced the signing of three more pitchers for the upcoming season.

Dylan Beck rejoins Lincoln for 2025. A 6'2", 210-pound right-hander, Beck pitched in seven games for the Saltdogs in 2024, starting four. The Chesapeake, Virginia native, who played his college ball at Young Harris University (GA), pitched 22.1 innings for Lincoln last year, and will be a versatile piece of the Saltdogs pitching staff, as either a reliever, or a starter.

Sayer Diederich adds a local flare to the Lincoln Roster. The native of Valley, Nebraska, played his high school ball at Elkhorn South. The 6'1" 205-pound southpaw pitched two seasons for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, in 2020 and 2021. Diederich played his final year of college ball at NAIA national power, LSU-Shreveport in 2023, where he compiled a 5-0 record, striking out 63 batters in 51 innings pitched. Last summer, Diederich pitched in eight games for the Billings Mustangs, in the Pioneer League.

Dutch Landis joins the Saltdogs staff this season. The 6'2" 210-pound right hander was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 19th round of the 2019 draft, out of Liberty High School, in Henderson, Nevada. After playing one season for the Mariners Rookie League team in the Arizona League, Landis has spent the last three seasons in independent ball, playing for the Rocky Mountain Vibes in 2022 and the last two seasons with the Northern Colorado Owlz. Last season, Landis pitched in 45 games for the Owlz, going 4-3, while striking out 50 batters, in 47 innings.

Lincoln begins the 2025 American Association season Friday, May 9th, when they travel to Kansas City, Kansas to begin a three-game series with the Kansas City Monarchs. Opening night at Haymarket Park will be Friday, May 16th, when the Saltdogs host the Winnipeg Goldeyes, at 7:05 p.m.

All home and away Saltdogs games will be broadcast on radio on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, in Lincoln. For tickets, promotional information and to visit the online store, go to: www.saltdogs.com.

