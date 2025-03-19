Southpaw Settles Back into SouthShore for Second Season with RailCats

March 19, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The RailCats officially announced the addition of a second bullpen arm this week. After the recent signing of a hard-throwing right-handed pitcher, Jacob Coats. RailCats Manager Lamarr Rogers resigned Denson Hull who fires bullets from the left side.

Denson Hull is a 28-year-old reliever from Missouri City, Texas. He was an MVP at Churchill High School and also starred in football and basketball. Hull pitched at three different colleges in Incarnate Word, Temple College and Creighton University. At Creighton, the lefty started 18 games, struck out 58 and threw a complete game shutout.

In the 2019 MLB June Amateur draft, Hull was chosen to be the 28th round pick to the Arizona Diamondbacks. He would make his professional debut for the Missoula Osprey in the Pioneer League that same year. After a year-off due to COVID, Hull would pitch across three-levels in the D-Backs system, making it to double-A Amarillo. That season he struck out 46 batters in 44.2 innings across 33 relief outings.

2022 would mark the off handers first year in MLB Partner League baseball. Hull would become a starting pitcher and started 24 games combined for the Charleston Dirty Birds and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, eating up 120.1 innings and sitting down 95 batters by strikeout. Hull stayed in the Atlantic League in 2023, this time with the York Revolution.

Last year Hull started the year out with the Sioux City Explorers, on May 31st he would make his debut with the RailCats against the Kansas City Monarchs. The bullpen arm would close out the 2024 season with only one earned run allowed in his final seven appearances. Hull held batters to a .219 batting average, faced 42 left-handed batters and only allowed four hits, and recorded 45 strikeouts in 36.1 innings.

"From a LHP standpoint with his "stuff", Denson has the potential to be a quality reliever. You can see why he made it to Double AA with the Arizona D-Backs," Rogers said. "What he lacked in 2024 was the consistency from outing to outing and that mental toughness needed to get him to the next level. We'll be looking for improvement in these areas as he'll compete for a role with the team in camp."

The Gary SouthShore RailCats are entering their 22nd season and opening day is scheduled for May 9th in Franklin against the Milwaukee Milkmen. The home opener at the US Steel Yard will take place on Tuesday, May 13th at 6:45 as the Cleburne Railroaders come into town. Tickets for all RailCats games can be purchased by clicking the link, or you can call the office at (219)-882-2255. https://railcatsbaseball.com/

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 19, 2025

Southpaw Settles Back into SouthShore for Second Season with RailCats - Gary SouthShore Railcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.