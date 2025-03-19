Monarchs Sign 20-Homer Bat Armenteros, Dependable Pitcher Martinez

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- An experienced outfielder with a 20-home run season under his belt and a dependable starting pitcher are the latest players to join the Kansas City Monarchs for 2025. Lázaro Armenteros and Daniel Martinez have signed with the four-time league champions.

Armenteros, 25, is an experienced outfielder who has shown plenty of power across seven professional seasons. The Cuba hit 20 home runs in 2023 across High-A and Double-A in the Athletics' system.

"Lázaro Armenteros is a high-quality sign for us," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "He has international experience; he's hit for power. He'll really strengthen our club."

Martinez, a California native, has pitched in the Athletics and Braves system. He posted a 3.07 ERA as a starter in 2023 before reaching Triple-A in 2024.

"We're excited to have Daniel with our team," Calfapietra said. "He's pitched at the higher levels of the minors, has starting experience, and has good stuff. We're looking forward to seeing him in camp."

The Monarchs open their 2025 season on May 9 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. Tickets are on sale now.

Born in Havana, Armenteros represented the Cuban U-15 national team before heading to the United States for pro ball.

Armenteros quickly earned acclaim while moving up the Athletics' system. MLB Pipeline rated him the team's No. 5 prospect going into the 2019 campaign, praising his bat speed and all-around ability.

2023 was a banner year for Armenteros, who belted 20 home runs and produced an .879 OPS over 110 games, most of them for Double-A Midland. He made his Triple-A debut in 2024.

In the fall of 2024, Armenteros represented Cuba in the WBSC Premier12, the biggest international baseball tournament of the year.

Armenteros owns 68 career MiLB home runs and a .782 career OPS. He'll make his Partner League debut in 2025.

Martinez also has experience in the Athletics system, where he was drafted in the 21st round out of UC Riverside.

The California native reached High-A with the Athletics in 2022, where he struck out 8.1 batters per nine innings.

Martinez landed with the Braves organization in 2023, producing a 3.07 ERA with High-A Rome before earning a promotion to Double-A later that season.

His most recent pro action was two appearances for the Braves system in 2024, including a relief outing with Triple-A Gwinnett.

For more on the Monarchs, visit MonarchsBaseball.com.

