KC Native, Triple-A Star McKay Signs with Monarchs

April 25, 2025 - American Association (AA)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A Triple-A arm with wipeout stuff has joined the Kansas City Monarchs' pitching staff. Tyler McKay, a Kansas City area native, is joining the Monarchs from the Phillies organization.

The former Kansas State Wildcat earned a 2.28 ERA in 2024, splitting the season between Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley in the Phillies system.

The right-hander used his five-pitch mix to get plenty of swings and misses, tallying more than a strikeout per inning across 43 appearances in 2024.

"Tyler McKay is a big-time signing," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "He's a guy with great strikeout numbers in Triple-A; he can play multiple roles for us; he's a local product. We're really excited to have him in Kansas City."

McKay and the Monarchs open their 2025 season on Friday, May 9 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. Tickets are on sale now.

Born in Lee's Summit, McKay attended Blue Springs South High School. He played at K-State his freshman season before transferring to Howard College, where he was a starting pitcher in 2018.

The Phillies drafted McKay in the 16th round in 2018; he made his pro debut later that year. He made his High-A debut in 2021 and reached Double-A for the first time in 2022.

McKay's first Triple-A appearance came in 2023. Across 52 appearances at that level (all in relief), he owns a 2.97 ERA and 8.3 K/9 across 60.2 innings of work.

The Monarchs now have 30 players signed to their spring camp roster. The team is allowed to carry a maximum of 25 players for Opening Day on May 9.

For more on the Monarchs, visit MonarchsBaseball.com.

