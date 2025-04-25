Creating a Cause-Conscious Workforce: Waukesha Workforce for Life Kickoff Event

April 25, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







How do you spot a winning team? For the Dockhounds, it's on the baseball field, but for our business partners, it is through community-driven, impactful collaboration.

Our nonprofit partner Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin invites YOU and your teammates to Wisconsin Brewing Company Park for an educational session titled "Creating a Cause-Conscious Workforce", kicking off our collaborative Waukesha Workforce for Life summer program.

Tuesday, May 13 from 5:00 to 6:00 PM at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

Panel discussion from 5:15 to 5:45, with networking and refreshments before/after.

Plus, attendees will be invited to join the Waukesha Workforce for Life program as a business partner. Partners will encourage their companies to give blood in the summer months, a time of critical need, and compete to save the most lives by collecting the most blood donations.

All partners will be recognized in a digital advertising campaign, and each business will be invited to celebrate our collective success at a fall celebration. The business driving the most blood donations will be awarded the "2025 Cause Champion" title.

Please RSVP for this free event by Tuesday, May 6, using the following link. If you are unable to attend but would like further information on joining as a Waukesha Workforce for Life business partner, please use the link to indicate your request for information.

