Celebrate the '82 Brew Crew with a Legends 5 Pack

February 10, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







The Lake Country DockHounds are welcoming 4 pivotal members of the 1982 World Series team throughout the 2025 season.

10 fans each game that have purchased a Legends 5 Pack or are a season ticket holder will win a chance to meet a Brew Crew Legend.

For just $75, package holders will receive a dugout ticket to 5 games that includes May 16 (Jim Gantner), June 20 (Hall of Famer, Rollie Fingers), July 3 (Fireworks), July 14 (Hall of Famer, Robin Yount), August 4 (Hall of Famer, Ted Simmons).

10 lucky fans each game will win the opportunity to meet a player, get your photo taken with them, receive an autograph from a baseball legend.

LEGENDS 5 PACK Includes:

- Dugout seat to 5 DockHounds Games

- See A Brew Crew Legend at 4 games

- Watch Post Game Fireworks on July 3

- Entered for a chance to win a meet & greet with one of four Brew Crew Legends

Legends 5 Pack Tickets

May 16 Jim Gantner

June 20 Rollie Fingers

July 3 Fireworks

July 14 Robin Yount

August 4 Ted Simmons

*Single game tickets for these games, based on seating availability, are not eligible for Meet and Greet opportunities. Autograph sessions with each player will not be available. Autographs will only be available to a select number of winners drawn from Legends 5 Pack Holders and Season Ticket Holders.

