Celebrate the '82 Brew Crew with a Legends 5 Pack
February 10, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Lake Country DockHounds News Release
The Lake Country DockHounds are welcoming 4 pivotal members of the 1982 World Series team throughout the 2025 season.
LEGENDS PACKAGES ARE JUST $75
10 fans each game that have purchased a Legends 5 Pack or are a season ticket holder will win a chance to meet a Brew Crew Legend.
For just $75, package holders will receive a dugout ticket to 5 games that includes May 16 (Jim Gantner), June 20 (Hall of Famer, Rollie Fingers), July 3 (Fireworks), July 14 (Hall of Famer, Robin Yount), August 4 (Hall of Famer, Ted Simmons).
10 lucky fans each game will win the opportunity to meet a player, get your photo taken with them, receive an autograph from a baseball legend.
LEGENDS 5 PACK Includes:
- Dugout seat to 5 DockHounds Games
- See A Brew Crew Legend at 4 games
- Watch Post Game Fireworks on July 3
- Entered for a chance to win a meet & greet with one of four Brew Crew Legends
Legends 5 Pack Tickets
May 16 Jim Gantner
June 20 Rollie Fingers
July 3 Fireworks
July 14 Robin Yount
August 4 Ted Simmons
*Single game tickets for these games, based on seating availability, are not eligible for Meet and Greet opportunities. Autograph sessions with each player will not be available. Autographs will only be available to a select number of winners drawn from Legends 5 Pack Holders and Season Ticket Holders.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from February 10, 2025
- Celebrate the '82 Brew Crew with a Legends 5 Pack - Lake Country DockHounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lake Country DockHounds Stories
- Celebrate the '82 Brew Crew with a Legends 5 Pack
- Lake Country DockHounds Celebrate the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers
- Hosting a 'Hound Is Unbelievably Rewarding
- DockHounds to Host 3rd Annual Brunch with Santa
- Lake Country DockHounds Announce 2025 Season Schedule