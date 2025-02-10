Shortstop Armstrong Back with Goldeyes

February 10, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes shortstop Andy Armstrong

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier) Winnipeg Goldeyes shortstop Andy Armstrong(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Monday that shortstop Andy Armstrong would be returning for a third season with the club.

Armstrong hit .241 in 2024, with 14 doubles, two home runs, and 39 runs batted in. He committed just eight errors in 336 total chances for a fielding percentage of .976.

The 27-year-old hit .261 for the Goldeyes in 2023, with 19 doubles and 32 RBIs. He also set an American Association single-season record with 23 sacrifice bunts.

The native of Coos, Bay, Oregon was originally acquired via a trade with the Frontier League's Evansville Otters on March 6, 2023. Armstrong spent the 2022 campaign with Evansville after making his professional debut with the Ogden Raptors of the Pioneer League in 2021. He has compiled a .250 batting average with six home runs and 123 RBIs over his first four seasons as a pro.

Armstrong played five seasons at Oregon State University (Corvallis, Oregon) where he won an NCAA Division I National Championship in 2018.

"Every pitcher on our team should be very excited that Andy is coming back," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "He's without a doubt the best defensive shortstop in the league and he was a huge reason our pitching statistics were as good as they were last year. I know myself and the rest of the organization are happy to see him back and help us continue to build a championship roster."

Winnipeg now has 19 players under contract for the 2025 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins April 26.

2025 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

OF Evan Alexander

IF Andy Armstrong

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Ramón Bramasco

IF Dayson Croes

OF Roby Enríquez

C Kevin García

IF Jake Guenther

RHP Marshall Kasowski

LHP Mitchell Lambson

IF Keshawn Lynch

OF Max Murphy

OF Tanner O'Tremba

RHP Aaron Shortridge

RHP Will Sierra

LHP Tasker Strobel

OF Braxton Turner

RHP Ryder Yakel

The Goldeyes will open the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The Home Opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.