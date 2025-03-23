2025 Homestand Themes Announced

March 23, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







The 2025 season is full of excitement and opportunities to make lasting memories when you bring the family to a game. This season we are offering special themes throughout the season, that will be sure to amplify your summer at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

May 16-18, July 14, August 4

Great American Pastime games will be an absolute grand slam for baseball fans of all ages! We're going to transport you right back to those glorious days of being a kid, watching your heroes crush it on the diamond.

June 6, 7, 8 & August 5

It will be a Wicked Good Time at WBC Park when the Flying Monkeys return. Scarecrow Louie and his band of Flying Monkeys continue their story during the 2025 season.

June 17, 18, 19

We're rolling out the red carpet for our four-legged friends. Pamper your pooch with a relaxing doggy spa day, or open your heart and home to a new furry family member.

June 20, 21, 22 August 15, 16, 17

It's Lake Country. It's Milwaukee. It's the 'Hounds versus the Milkmen. Be here as the cross-town teams battle over who reigns supreme in Southeast Wisconsin.

July 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

The Fourth of July Celebration that lasts for 5 days because there is no way we could fit all the celebrating into 1! Fireworks, Live Music, Baseball and so much more!

July 15, 16, 17

Join us for Lake Country Chill Days, July 15-17, 2025. Three days of festive fun, winter vibes, and holiday cheer-right in the middle of summer.

July 29, 30, 31

Come out July 29-31 and celebrate Only In Wisconsin Nights. From cheese curds to the Packers, dairy cows to polka beats, it's Wisconsin pride at its finest.

August 6, 7, 8, 9, 10

Join us August 6-10 for Life's A Beach Days! Think margaritas, beach vibes, and all the best parts of lake life-right at the ballpark!

August 22, 23, 24

Louie knows how to throws the ultimate PAW-ty for DockHounds fans of all ages! Ã°Å¸Â¥Â³ Expect fun, gifts, and a howlin' good time at the ballpark, August 22-24.

August 26, 27, 28

We celebrate the best fans in baseball-YOU, August 26-28 for Fan Appreciation Days. Enjoy special giveaways, contests, and more.

June 4, 18, July 2, 16, August 6, 27

DockHounds fans will want to be at every Wednesday home game this season for WINS-DAYS, where fans in attendance will have a chance to win free trips, concert tickets and more!

Get team updates!

Keep up with the DockHounds and be the first to know about games, special events, deals and more!

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 23, 2025

2025 Homestand Themes Announced - Lake Country DockHounds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.