Monarchs Renew Partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City

April 22, 2025 - American Association (AA)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs are continuing their expansive partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (Blue KC).

The partnership includes the continuation of the Homers for History campaign, sponsoring the Monarchs' new Bluey Day on Mother's Day, May 11, and supporting a water bottle giveaway for fans on that same day.

"We're so excited to welcome Blue KC back to Legends Field this season," Monarchs owner Mark Brandmeyer said. "From honoring the history of the Monarchs to creating our newest fun experience for fans, we're fortunate to have such a great community partner."

"We believe in the importance of supporting our local community and preserving the storied and rich history of African American baseball in Kansas City," said Jenny Housley, Blue KC Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. "By having a fun campaign centered around home runs and donating back to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, we are excited to partner again with the Kansas City Monarchs and cheering on our hometown teams."

The Monarchs and Blue KC's Homers for History campaign is returning for 2025. For each home run the Monarchs hit in 2025, Blue KC will donate $50 to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum's Pitch for the Future capital campaign. Fans can learn more about the campaign at NLBM.com.

Blue KC will be the title sponsor of the Monarchs' new Bluey Day on May 11. The event celebrating the wildly popular children's TV show will feature a live appearance from Bluey herself, as well as trivia and songs from the show all game long.

Fans can also snag a free water bottle, courtesy of Blue KC on May 11. The first 1,000 fans through the gates that day will receive the giveaway.

Tickets for Bluey Day are on sale now at MonarchsBaseball.com or by calling 973-803-3653.

