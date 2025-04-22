Jake Diekman Signs with Saltdogs

April 22, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced the signing of former Major League Baseball pitcher Jake Diekman.

A 13-year veteran of Major League Baseball, Jake Diekman joins the Lincoln Saltdogs pitching staff in 2025. A Southeastern-Nebraska native, Diekman played collegiately at Doane, in Crete, Nebraska, before moving on to Cloud County Community College, in Concordia, Kansas. Drafted in the 30th-round of the 2007 MLB June Amateur Draft by Philadelphia, Diekman debuted with the Phillies in 2012. A middle-relief and set-up pitcher, Diekman spent time with nine big-league clubs. With 705 game appearances, the southpaw has recorded 764 strikeouts in MLB. Five times Diekman has tasted the experience of playoff baseball. In 2015 and 2016, Diekman pitched in the post-season with the Texas Rangers, and did so as well with the Oakland A's in 2019 and 2020, plus the 2023 season with the Tampa Bay Rays.

"We are extremely excited and fortunate to have Jake Diekman join our staff", Saltdogs Field Manager Brett Jodie said. "It is an understatement to say he brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our team. We look forward to him competing on the mound for us as long as he wants to and helping out our pitchers as well."

Diekman spent the 2024 season with the New York Mets, where he struck out 40 batters over 32 innings in 43 appearances, while collecting four saves.

Lincoln fans may purchase single game tickets for the 2025 home opener and all home games on the Saltdogs 2025 schedule. Single game tickets may be purchased one of three ways: in person at the Haymarket Park Box Office (403 Line Drive Circle), by telephone at 402-474-BALL (2255), or on-line at www.saltdogs.com/schedule.

Lincoln begins the 2025 American Association season Friday, May 9th, when they travel to Kansas City, Kansas to begin a three-game series with the Kansas City Monarchs. The Saltdogs home-opener is Friday, May 16th at 7:05 p.m., versus the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

All home and away Saltdogs games will be broadcast on radio on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, in Lincoln. For promotional information and to visit the online store, go to: www.saltdogs.com.

