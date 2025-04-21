Former Royals Pitcher Brentz Signs with Monarchs

April 21, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Jake Brentz has signed with the Kansas City Monarchs for 2025.

The left-hander, who made 80 appearances for the Royals in 2021 and 2022, is joining the four-time league champions for the 2025 season.

"Jake Brentz is a high-velocity guy with major-league experience," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "We think he has a ton of upside and are excited to see him get going with us."

Brentz and the Monarchs begin their 2025 season on Friday, May 9 at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. The team is giving away a Satchel Paige bobblehead to the first 1,500 fans. Tickets are on sale now at MonarchsBaseball.com or by calling 973-803-3653.

Brentz was one of the Royals' most dependable bullpen arms in 2021, making 72 appearances with a 3.66 ERA. He returned to Kansas City for eight more MLB appearances in 2022.

The St. Louis County native owns an 11.0 strikeouts per nine innings across his 80 career major- league appearances.

Brentz was drafted in the 11th round by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013 out of Parkway South High School in Manchester, Missouri. He was traded to the Mariners, then the Pirates before joining the Royals organization in 2019.

Brentz stayed with the Royals through the 2024 season, splitting that season between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha. He signed a minor-league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays in December 2024 before being released this past March.

The Monarchs have 29 players on their roster for 2025. The team is allowed a maximum of 30 players on their roster for spring camp, which begins April 27. That roster will be cut to 25 players before Opening Day May 9.

For more on the Monarchs, visit MonarchsBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from April 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.