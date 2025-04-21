Former MLB All-Star and Two Outfielders Sign with Lincoln

April 21, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln, Nebraska- Jair Jurrjens, Kyle Battle and Neyfy Castillo will join the Lincoln Saltdogs in 2025.

Jurrjens, a former MLB All-Star, joins the Saltdogs for the 2025 season. A 6'0 ¬Â³ 210-pound, right-handed pitcher, Jurrjens comes to Lincoln from the Olmecas de Tabasco, in the Mexican League. The 39-year-old native of Curacao's resume is extensive. Jurrjens began his professional career in 2001 at the age of 17 in the Detroit Tigers organization. In 2007, he made the Tigers major-league roster, before catching on with the Atlanta Braves in 2008 and went 13-10 and finished third in the N.L. Rookie-of-the-Year voting. In 2009, Jurrjens went 14-10, and led the majors with 34 starts. In 2011, the righty was named to the National League All-Star team and posted a 13-6 record over 23 starts, with two complete games and one shutout.

Jurrjens also earned MLB service time with Baltimore and Colorado, last playing in the MLB in 2014. In eight major-league seasons, Jurrjens put together a 53-38 record with 514 strikeouts.

Since 2014, Jurrjens has pitched for Alburquerque in the Pacific Coast League, the Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions in the Chinese Professional League, Oklahoma City, in the PCL, Long Island, in the Atlantic League, Guerreros de Oaxaca, Acereros de Monclova, and Tabasco, in the Mexican League.

Battle rejoins the Saltdogs for his second season. The outfielder hit seven home runs and drove in 25 in 34 games with Lincoln, last season. Battle played collegiately at Old Dominion University where he batted .315 with 27 homers and 153 rbi's in four-plus seasons. Battle has played professionally in the New York Yankees organization, reaching AAA with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Castillo begins his seventh season of professional baseball, and first with the Saltdogs. A native of Higuey, Dominican Republic, Castillo has hit 66 home runs with 307 rbi's in his career. Reaching AAA with the Reno Aces of the Pacific Coast League at the beginning of last season, Castillo has also recorded 105 stolen bases throughout his playing time.

Beginning Friday, April 18th at 10:00AM, fans will get their first opportunity to purchase single game tickets for the 2025 home opener and all home games on the Saltdogs 2025 schedule. Single game tickets may be purchased one of three ways: in person at the Haymarket Park Box Office (403 Line Drive Circle), by telephone at 402-474-BALL (2255), or on-line at www.saltdogs.com/schedule.

Lincoln begins the 2025 American Association season Friday, May 9th, when they travel to Kansas City, Kansas to begin a three-game series with the Kansas City Monarchs. The Saltdogs home-opener is Friday, May 16th at 7:05 p.m., versus the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

All home and away Saltdogs games will be broadcast on radio on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, in Lincoln. For promotional information and to visit the online store, go to: www.saltdogs.com.

