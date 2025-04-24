Gluten-Free Concessions to Legends Field: Monarchs Renew Partnership with Three Bears Bakery

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Gluten-free concessions are returning to Kansas City Monarchs games in 2025 thanks to the team's partnership with Three Bears Bakery KC.

The bakery, which specializes in low-carb, sugar-free and gluten-free baked goods, will provide gluten-free options for every Monarchs home game in 2025. This is the second year that the Monarchs have offered gluten-free hot dog and hamburger buns, gluten-free pizza and other snacks.

"Our fans were thrilled with the gluten-free food offerings last season, and we're excited to bring them back for 2025," Monarchs owner Mark Brandmeyer said. "We're excited to continue our partnership with Three Bears Bakery, a local business and loyal supporter of Monarchs baseball."

"We are excited to be at the park again this 2025 season, as vendors, sponsors and season ticket holders," said Three Bears Bakery owners Jabin and Natalie Olds. "We continue to pride ourselves in providing the community with quality alternative food choices. After hearing the stories from visitors at Legends Field who were excited to be able to enjoy both food and a good ballgame, we are hungry to hear more!"

The Monarchs' season begins May 9 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. Tickets are on sale now at MonarchsBaseball.com or by calling 973-803-3653. The concessions will be available for all 50 of the Monarchs' home games.

