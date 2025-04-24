Goldeyes Sign Former Big Leaguer, Canadian National Team Member Robson

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the signing Thursday of outfielder Jacob Robson.

A native of London, Ontario, Robson appeared in four games for the Detroit Tigers in August, 2021.

Robson was a member of the Canadian National Team at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, and the 2019 Pan American Games Qualifier.

A left-handed bat, Robson returns to the American Association after spending the 2024 campaign with Gastonia of the Atlantic League, where he hit .277, with eight home runs, and 27 runs batted in over 42 contests.

The 30-year-old was a member of the Kansas City Monarchs in 2022 and 2023, combining for a .262 batting average, 19 long balls, 65 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases.

Robson was first selected by the San Diego Padres in the 30th round of the 2012 Major League Baseball June Draft out of Vincent Massey Secondary School (Windsor, Ontario). He chose to attend college and was subsequently chosen by the Tigers in the 8th round in 2016 out of Mississippi State University (Mississippi State, Mississippi).

In 552 games in the affiliated minor leagues - including 300 at the Class-AAA level - Robson compiled a .283 average, with 34 home runs, 210 RBIs, and 111 steals. He has also played several seasons in the Australian Baseball League.

"We're very excited to acquire Jacob. He will be a huge addition to our lineup and has a ton of affiliated experience including a stint in the big leagues," said manager Logan Watkins. "I think he will bring a lot to the table and our fans will love to see another Canadian join the roster."

Robson becomes the seventh Canadian on the Goldeyes' roster, joining right-handed pitchers Landen Bourassa (Lethbridge, Alberta), Trevor Brigden (North York, Ontario), Tylor Jans (St. Albert, Alberta), Landon Leach (Toronto, Ontario), Will Sierra (Montréal, Québec), and infielder Matthew Warkentin (Windsor, Ontario).

Winnipeg now has 27 players under contract for the 2025 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins April 26.

The Goldeyes will begin the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2025 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

