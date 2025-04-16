Gilliam Brings Power Bat Back to Monarchs

(Kansas City Monarchs, Credit: Madison Riebel) Isiah Gilliam of the Kansas City Monarchs makes a catch(Kansas City Monarchs, Credit: Madison Riebel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A key slugger is coming back to the Kansas City Monarchs. Isiah Gilliam has re-signed with the four-time league champions for 2025.

Gilliam is a former Yankees, Reds and Mariners prospect who hit 25 home runs in 23 between Double-A and Triple-A.

The switch-hitting outfielder joined the Monarchs for the stretch run in 2024 and immediately became one of the team's top hitters. He blasted six home runs in 31 games while hitting .333 with a 1.025 OPS.

"We are very excited to have Isiah Gilliam back with us," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said.

"He's such an impact player to have in our lineup. We're looking forward to seeing how our offense looks with the other really good players we have coming in."

Gilliam and the Monarchs begin their 2025 season May 9 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

Gilliam, 28, was a 20th-round draft pick by the Yankees in 2015 out of Chipola College in Florida. He reached Double-A with the Yankees before moving to the Reds as a free agent and cracking Triple-A in 2022.

The Georgia native became a Mariners prospect for the 2023 season and put up the best season of his career: 25 home runs and an .893 OPS over 122 games between Double-A Arkansas and Triple- A Tacoma.

Gilliam began 2024 with Tacoma before being signed by the Monarchs July 26.

