Ray and Wynne Join Saltdogs Pitching Staff

April 16, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska - Johnny Ray and Cam Wynne will return to the Lincoln Saltdogs pitching staff in 2025.

After a short stint with the Saltdogs at the end of 2024, the 6'3" 220-pound right-handed throwing Ray makes his return to Lincoln in 2025. In two starts last season, Ray struck out eight batters over seven innings, with a 1.29 ERA. A native of Quincy, Illinois, Ray played his college ball at TCU, in Fort Worth, Texas. Over the past four seasons, Ray has pitched in the Chicago White Sox organization, spending time with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and the Winston-Salem Dash. In 58 minor league appearances, Ray has accumulated a record of 7-2 with 106 strikeouts over 72.0 innings, and three saves.

Former Nebraska Cornhusker Cam Wynne returns to Haymarket Park again, this season. A Kearney, Nebraska native, Wynne recorded eight starts for Lincoln last year, striking out 42 in 41.1 innings. A 6'5" 225-pound right-hander, Wynne was drafted out of Nebraska by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 20th round of the 2021 Amateur Draft. Wynne pitched for the Clearwater Threshers in 2021 and 2022. In 2023, Wynne went 1-1 with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws before finishing the year overseas with the Adelaide Giants of the Australian Baseball League. Wynne has appeared in 59 minor league games with a 2.99 ERA and three saves.

Beginning Friday, April 18th at 10:00AM, fans will get their first opportunity to purchase single game tickets for the 2025 home opener and all home games on the Saltdogs 2025 schedule. Single game tickets may be purchased one of three ways: in person at the Haymarket Park Box Office (403 Line Drive Circle), by telephone at 402-474-BALL (2255), or on-line at www.saltdogs.com/schedule.

Lincoln begins the 2025 American Association season Friday, May 9th, when they travel to Kansas City, Kansas to begin a three-game series with the Kansas City Monarchs. The Saltdogs home-opener is Friday, May 16th at 7:05 p.m., versus the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

All home and away Saltdogs games will be broadcast on radio on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, in Lincoln. For promotional information and to visit the online store, go to: www.saltdogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from April 16, 2025

Ray and Wynne Join Saltdogs Pitching Staff - Lincoln Saltdogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.