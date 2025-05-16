Home Opening Weekend Is Here

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers return home after their first road trip of the season to open their 32nd season of baseball at Lewis and Clark Park this weekend against the Kansas City Monarchs. The Explorers come into the home opener on a roll after winning two series, one at Kane County and the other at Chicago, sitting at 5-2 after the first road swing. Sioux City hopes to continue the momentum tonight with game one of a three-game series as we commence the home portion of the American Association regular season at 7:05 p.m. The X's also look to win on the promotional front with a loaded calendar of promotions for our fans.

Explorers Opponent

The Kansas City Monarchs, May 16-18

Friday, May 16-7:05 p.m.

Opening Night! Austin Drury T-shirt jerseys will be thrown out throughout the game, Presented by Absolute Screen Art. Be sure to stick around after the game to meet Austin Drury for pictures and autographs!

Saturday, May 17-6:05 p.m.

The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a FREE Magnet Schedule Presented by Papa Murphys.

Sunday, May 18-4:05 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE DAY - Wear your Little League jersey and get in FREE!

MILITARY SUNDAYS: All military personnel can buy one ticket and get a second one FREE with valid ID! Presented by Liberty National Bank

KIDS RUN THE BASES - After the game, kids can enjoy running around the bases just like their favorite Explorer!

Following the series, the Explorers will be off on Monday, May 19, but Tuesday the homestand continues with game one of a three-game series against the Gary SouthShore Railcats.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for all our news and updates.

