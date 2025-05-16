Kansas City Monarchs Announce Legends Golf Tournament Fundraiser on July 7th

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs will host the Legends Golf Tournament Fundraiser on Monday, July 7th at Falcon Lakes Golf Club. This unique event will bring together golf enthusiasts, baseball fans, and community leaders for a one-of-a-kind day on the course-all in support of Monarchs Charities' youth baseball initiatives.

The tournament will feature a best-ball scramble format, joined by Kansas City Monarchs players, giving participants a rare opportunity to play alongside and meet their favorite hometown players. The 18-hole tournament begins with a shotgun start at 9:00 AM. The day kicks off with an opening ceremony featuring remarks from Monarchs executives, players, and special guests.

Throughout the event, golfers will have the chance to compete in various contests including Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, and a Hole-in-One Challenge with chances to win prizes, such as a premium VIP experience at a Monarchs game. Following the tournament, attendees will enjoy a fully catered lunch, complimentary beverages, and a VIP reception.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at multiple levels, offering businesses the chance to align with one of Kansas City's most iconic sports franchises. Player entry is $1,000 per foursome (three players and one Monarchs player) or $250 for individual golfers ($200 Early Bird), with VIP non-golfer passes available for $150. Spots are limited.

To reserve your team or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit Monarchsbaseball.com/monarchs-open/. Join the Kansas City Monarchs on July 7th at Falcon Lakes and be part of a legendary day of golf, giving, and community







