Sioux City Takes the Series over Chicago

May 16, 2025 - American Association (AA)

ROSEMONT, Ill - The Sioux City Explorers (5-2) start their season with back-to-back series victories with a 9-5 defeat of the Chicago Dogs. Behind a four-run fifth inning, the X's won their first four-game series of the year three games to one.

The game got underway about two hours late. Initially scheduled for 6:30, thunderstorms in the area pushed back to around 8:30. Austin Drury (1-0) started for the X's and had a shaky start. The University of North Florida alum gave up a double to Chance Sisco with runners on first and second with only one out. Jacob Teter and Clint Coulter scored on a base hit, and the Dogs scored the first two runs of the game.

After Austin Davis singled to lead off the game, the X's did not pick up another hit until Kurtis Byrne's single in the top of the fourth. The next batter, Nick Shumpert, doubled off the left field wall, placing two runners in scoring position for Torin Montgomery. Montgomery and Zac Vooletich combined for back-to-back RBI singles to tie the game.

Drury settled down after the dangerous first two innings and found a groove. He didn't allow a run after the first inning for the rest of his outing.

The game was still tied 2-2 heading into the fifth inning as Chicago's starter Jeff Lindgren (0-2) was relieved in favor of Will Kincanon. Austin Davis led off with a triple, putting Sioux City in prime position to take the lead.

Abdiel Layer came to the plate with runners at first and third with just one out and poked an RBI-single to center field to give the X's the lead. The next batter, Shumpert, blasted his second double of the game to center field, bringing in two more runs and extending the lead to 5-2.

Kincanon couldn't get through the inning, and Austin Marozas replaced him. Later in the frame, Josh Day came to the dish with the bases loaded and two outs. He reached on an infield single, bringing home another run, pushing the X's lead to 6-2.

Drury's day was done after five innings of two-run ball. Jaren Jackson took over and ran into trouble in the sixth. The Dogs showed some fight in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run home run from Brantley Bell, cutting the lead in half. Jackson got through the inning, and Nate Gercken took his place.

Gercken retired the first two batters he faced but allowed a single to Dusty Stroup and a walk to Alex McGarry. Kyle Schmack blooped one down the right field line, bringing home Stroup, pulling the Dogs within one. It was 6-5. The 32-year-old right-hander stopped the bleeding and got the game into the eighth inning.

Heading into the eighth, Chicago plated three straight runs; it was time for the X's to answer. After Day and Davis reached on back-to-back singles, D'Shawn Knowles slammed a triple down the right field line, scoring both runners and giving the X's some much needed breathing room, leading 8-5. After Toribio struck out, Abdiel Layer notched another RBI with a seeing-eye single up the middle to tack on another run.

In the bottom of the ninth, the game seemed out of reach. But Nick McAuliffe ran into trouble allowing the first two batters to reach base, forcing manager Steve Montgomery to bring in his closer, Felix Cepeda. The righty was also shaky, walking the first batter he faced to load the bases. The next hitter, Alex McGarry, grounded into a fielder's choice, bringing home Clint Coulter. Kevin Schmack then worked a full count and walked to reload the bases. Nick Novak strolled to the dish to represent the tying run but was unsuccessful as he popped out to third base.

Sioux City led 9-6 with two outs and bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth with Henry Kusiak at the plate, who already had two base hits heading into the at-bat. On a 2-2 pitch, Cepeda blew a fastball by him and earned his second save in as many days, a few ticks before midnight.

The Explorers finished off Chicago and earned their second series win and a 5-2 record heading into the first home stand of the season. The Explorers racked up a season high 15 hits in the win.

The Explorers return to Sioux City for the 2025 home opener Friday night against the Kansas City Monarchs with the first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. and the gates opening at 6:00 p.m. The game can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM and the video stream will air on aabaseball.tv. Ticket packages for the 2025 season are on sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10, 15 and 25-game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for all our news and updates.

