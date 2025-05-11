Canaries Can't Overcome Early Deficit
May 11, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Fargo, ND - The Sioux Falls Canaries' late inning rally came up short on Sunday as the Birds fell to Fargo-Moorhead 9-5 at Newman Outdoor Field.
Sioux Falls scored in the opening inning as Ernny Ordonez crossed home plate on a groundball double play. The RedHawks responded with six unanswered runs over the next two innings to pull ahead for good.
Ordonez got the Birds within 6-2 with an RBI sacrifice flyout in the top of the third but Fargo-Moorhead scored three more runs in the bottom half. Sioux Falls got a run back in the fifth inning when Peter Zimmermann scored on a fielder's choice after leading off the frame with a double.
Matt Ruiz cut the deficit to five with a sacrifice groundout in the top of the seventh and Calvin Estrada added an RBI single but the Canaries could get no closer.
The Birds outhit Fargo-Moorhead 14-9 for the contest, led by Jordan Barth's three-hit effort. Sioux Falls (1-2) returns home Tuesday night to take on Lincoln at 6:35pm.
American Association Stories from May 11, 2025
- Saltdogs Fall to Monarchs in Extra Innings - Lincoln Saltdogs
- RedHawks Take Sunday Series Win with Two Homers - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Canaries Can't Overcome Early Deficit - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Late Cleburne Rally Overtakes Goldeyes - Winnipeg Goldeyes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sioux Falls Canaries Stories
- Canaries Can't Overcome Early Deficit
- Canaries' Offensive Explosion Secures First Win of 2025
- Birds Blanked by RedHawks on Opening Night
- Bowling for Soup Added to Phase Fest Lineup
- Social House Entertainment & True North Sports and Entertainment Present: Phase Fest & Tacos & Tequila- Sioux Falls 2025