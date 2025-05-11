Canaries Can't Overcome Early Deficit

May 11, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Fargo, ND - The Sioux Falls Canaries' late inning rally came up short on Sunday as the Birds fell to Fargo-Moorhead 9-5 at Newman Outdoor Field.

Sioux Falls scored in the opening inning as Ernny Ordonez crossed home plate on a groundball double play. The RedHawks responded with six unanswered runs over the next two innings to pull ahead for good.

Ordonez got the Birds within 6-2 with an RBI sacrifice flyout in the top of the third but Fargo-Moorhead scored three more runs in the bottom half. Sioux Falls got a run back in the fifth inning when Peter Zimmermann scored on a fielder's choice after leading off the frame with a double.

Matt Ruiz cut the deficit to five with a sacrifice groundout in the top of the seventh and Calvin Estrada added an RBI single but the Canaries could get no closer.

The Birds outhit Fargo-Moorhead 14-9 for the contest, led by Jordan Barth's three-hit effort. Sioux Falls (1-2) returns home Tuesday night to take on Lincoln at 6:35pm.







American Association Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.