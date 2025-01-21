Bowling for Soup Added to Phase Fest Lineup
January 21, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - Social House Entertainment & True North Sports and Entertainment are excited to announce the addition of Bowling for Soup to the lineup for the highly anticipated Not Just A "Phase" Fest. Returning to The Birdcage, home of the Sioux Falls Canaries, this iconic pop-punk festival is set for Friday, June 13th, 2025, promising fans an unforgettable trip back to the golden days of the '90s and 2000s emo scene.
Joining headliners Taking Back Sunday, Bowling for Soup brings their signature humor and high-energy anthems to an already stellar lineup that includes Hoobastank, Plain White T's, Hawthorne Heights, the Ataris and DJ Joey Donut.
Date: Friday, June 13th, 2025
Location: The Birdcage, home of the Sioux Falls Canaries
1001 N W Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tickets are available now at notjustaphasefestSIOUXFALLS.com, with a range of options from GA entry to VIP access and premium group packages.
Attendees must be 21 years or older to enter and can look forward to an array of attractions coming back to Sioux Falls, including:
Craft Food & Retail Vendors
Beer, Cocktail, and Wine Bars
Throwback Video Game Lounge
Outdoor Game Experiences
Art Installations, Photo Ops, and more!
About Social House Entertainment
Social House Entertainment is a full-scale event production company born out of Kansas City. We specialize in producing large scale music festivals in unique outdoor venues, specialized community events, food and beer festivals and many other types of events of all sizes. We are passionate about elevating live event experiences all around the country.
Social House Entertainment is also accepting applications for food and retail vendors.
Interested parties can contact info@SocialHouseEntertainment.com for more information.
Stay updated and join the excitement on social media: Instagram: @notjustaphasefestSIOUXFALLS || Facebook: @notjustaphasefestSIOUXFALLS Get ready to relive the glory days of emo with your crew at The Birdcage for year 2 of Not Just A "Phase" Fest.
A day of nostalgia, music, and fun mEMOries awaits! Press release
SUMMARY: Social House Entertainment & True North Sports and Entertainment are thrilled to announce Bowling for Soup as the latest addition to the lineup for Not Just A "Phase" Fest on Friday, June 13th, 2025, at The Birdcage! Don't miss this iconic pop-punk band joining Taking Back Sunday and more!
Line Up:
Taking Back Sunday
Hoobastank
Bowling for Soup
Plain White T's
Hawthorne Heights
The Ataris
DJ Joey Donut
Attendees must be 21+ to enter and can enjoy:
Craft Food & Retail Vendors
Cocktail, Beer, and Wine Bars
Throwback Video Game Lounge
Outdoor Game Experiences
Art Installations, Photo Ops, AND MORE!
Date: Friday, June 13th, 2025
Location: The Birdcage, home of the Sioux Falls Canaries
1001 N W Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tickets on sale now: notjustaphasefestSIOUXFALLS.com
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from January 21, 2025
- Bowling for Soup Added to Phase Fest Lineup - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Explorers Add Two "Layers" - Sioux City Explorers
- Big-Time Slugger Ortiz Returns to Monarchs - Kansas City Monarchs
- Two Pitcher of the Week Winners Re-Sign with RailCats - Gary SouthShore Railcats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sioux Falls Canaries Stories
- Bowling for Soup Added to Phase Fest Lineup
- Social House Entertainment & True North Sports and Entertainment Present: Phase Fest & Tacos & Tequila- Sioux Falls 2025
- Canaries Unable to Overcome Early Deficit
- Big Sixth Inning Dooms Birds
- Brown Silences Goldeyes, Birds Win Playoff Opener