Bowling for Soup Added to Phase Fest Lineup

January 21, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Social House Entertainment & True North Sports and Entertainment are excited to announce the addition of Bowling for Soup to the lineup for the highly anticipated Not Just A "Phase" Fest. Returning to The Birdcage, home of the Sioux Falls Canaries, this iconic pop-punk festival is set for Friday, June 13th, 2025, promising fans an unforgettable trip back to the golden days of the '90s and 2000s emo scene.

Joining headliners Taking Back Sunday, Bowling for Soup brings their signature humor and high-energy anthems to an already stellar lineup that includes Hoobastank, Plain White T's, Hawthorne Heights, the Ataris and DJ Joey Donut.

Date: Friday, June 13th, 2025

Location: The Birdcage, home of the Sioux Falls Canaries

1001 N W Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Tickets are available now at notjustaphasefestSIOUXFALLS.com, with a range of options from GA entry to VIP access and premium group packages.

Attendees must be 21 years or older to enter and can look forward to an array of attractions coming back to Sioux Falls, including:

Craft Food & Retail Vendors

Beer, Cocktail, and Wine Bars

Throwback Video Game Lounge

Outdoor Game Experiences

Art Installations, Photo Ops, and more!

About Social House Entertainment

Social House Entertainment is a full-scale event production company born out of Kansas City. We specialize in producing large scale music festivals in unique outdoor venues, specialized community events, food and beer festivals and many other types of events of all sizes. We are passionate about elevating live event experiences all around the country.

Social House Entertainment is also accepting applications for food and retail vendors.

Interested parties can contact info@SocialHouseEntertainment.com for more information.

Stay updated and join the excitement on social media: Instagram: @notjustaphasefestSIOUXFALLS || Facebook: @notjustaphasefestSIOUXFALLS Get ready to relive the glory days of emo with your crew at The Birdcage for year 2 of Not Just A "Phase" Fest.

A day of nostalgia, music, and fun mEMOries awaits! Press release

